Watch: Fabien Galthie crying after demolition of England

The France head coach lost three times at Twickenham as a player

We already knew there hadn’t been a France win at Twickenham in the Six Nations for 18 years. We also knew France had a point to prove in their round four match. What we didn’t know was that Twickenham would witnesses a France record win over England. Or that we would see an overwhelmed France head coach Fabien Galthie crying post-match.

As a player, Galthie beat England seven times, but lost all three of his matches at Twickenham. Just look at what the win meant to the former scrum-half…

According to translations, Galthie said on the magnitude of the France victory: “Yes, I realise. I’ve been coming to Twickenham since I was 20, so I realise. It’s a very moving moment.

“We played well, just as we wanted. We wanted to do that. We didn’t know how, but we wanted to do that.

“This venue, this context, it’s not luck. We have been working with these players for four years. There is a lot of confidence. At the start of the tournament, we weren’t happy, but we were in the truth of it. The players wanted to produce the match; they produced the match.”

What else has been said about France’s record win over England

French rugby paper Midi Olympique dubbed the French side ‘Kings of England.’

While L’Equipe went with ‘God Save The Kings.’

It was’t just Fabien Galthie crying that showed how emotional this game can be.

After the match, England hooker Jamie George also spoke directly to fans, saying: “I want to apologise (to fans) because I’m one of them really. I would be gutted if I’d turned up to Twickenham and seen an England team play like that. We are sorry and we need to make sure that we get better and learn from this experience, because it’s clear we have a long way to go.”

