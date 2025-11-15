Can Les Bleus bounce back from last week’s loss to the Springboks in Bordeaux?

Watch France v Fiji as Les Bleus welcome the Flying Fijians to Bordeaux in their latest Autumn Nations Series clash.

Last weekend’s eagerly anticipated clash against the Springboks didn’t quite go as Fabien Galthié’s France side would have wanted. While the match was billed as an opportunity for Les Bleus to avenge their narrow defeat in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final, South Africa ruined their evening by winning 32-17 – even though the visitors had Lood de Jager sent off in the first half.

Despite that setback, France will still expect to beat Fiji in Bordeaux, and Galthié has named a suitably strong side. Among the most headline-worthy changes to the starting line-up, Maxime Lucu is selected to play scrum-half at his home ground (Nolann Le Garrec drops to the bench), and Gregory Aldritt returns to the back row as captain.

Fiji ran England close in the first half last weekend, before the hosts pulled away to inflict a 38-18 defeat. Still, the Pacific islanders are always a danger – particularly with ball in hand – and head coach Mick Byrne has made just one change to his starting XV, with Pita Gus Sowakula coming in for Kitione Salawa in the back row.

This guide explains how to tune into Saturday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including a free viewing option for fans in France. If you’re travelling outside your home country this weekend, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch France v Fiji live streams wherever you are in the world.

Read more: How to watch the Autumn Internationals in 2025

Watch France v Fiji for FREE in France

The great news for France-based rugby fans is that France v Fiji live streams are available for free on TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off for this Bordeaux encounter is at 9.10pm CET.

Even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual streaming platform from anywhere. You’ll find more on that below.

Can you watch France v Fiji in Fiji?

There is no live coverage of the Flying Fijians’ visit to Bordeaux, though public broadcaster FBC Sports does have rights to delayed coverage on Monday.

Watch France v Fiji from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? While geo-blocking restrictions can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re overseas, a neat piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you out.

VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address. This is a good thing because it can make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in an entirely different country, allowing you to tune in as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. VPNs also improve your online security, which is a real bonus point when you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is – of the many options available – the best VPN you can buy right now, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. NordVPN are also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great bargain…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE



Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Autumn Internationals. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Watch France v Fiji in the UK and Ireland

If you’re in the UK or Ireland you can watch France v Fiji on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.45pm GMT ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

There are several options for watching TNT Sports in the UK. Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details.

Ireland-based rugby fans can subscribe to TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – prices vary by platform, so check with your provider.

More streaming options for France v Fiji

United States: American rugby fans can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s Kick-off is 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month), and a subscription also gives you access to Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Peacock streaming service.

American rugby fans can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Stan Sport has styled itself as Australia’s home of rugby and it’s the place to go for every Autumn Nations Series match (as well as Premier League soccer) this season. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month).

has styled itself as Australia’s home of rugby and it’s the place to go for every Autumn Nations Series match (as well as Premier League soccer) this season. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is showing France v Fiji in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The game kicks off at a very sociable 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.