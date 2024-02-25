Watch France v Italy: how to live stream today’s Six Nations 2024 match

The third Six Nations weekend concludes in LIlle. Here's how to watch France v Italy live streams.

France will be looking to kickstart their Six Nations in Lille (Getty Images)

After defeat to Ireland and a last-minute victory over Scotland, France haven’t had the start to the Six Nations they’d have wanted. Italy, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win under new head Gonzalo Quesada. France traditionally come out on top in this fixture but with Les Bleus relocating to Lille for the match, the Italians won’t be the only ones on unfamiliar territory.

This article is here to help you watch a France v Italy live stream wherever you are. You can watch the game for free in on ITVX in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland. If you’re away from your home country this afternoon, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from abroad.

Scroll down to the end of the article to see today’s line-ups and Rugby World’s predictions for the game. If you’re looking to watch the game from beyond the UK and Ireland, here’s how to watch the Six Nations Championship wherever you are in the world.

Watch for free in the UK and Ireland

In the UK? You can watch a France v Ireland live stream for free on ITVX. If you prefer traditional television you can watch live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 2:15pm GMT ahead of the 3:00pm kick-off.

In Ireland, RTÉ Player is the place to go for a free France v Ireland live stream.

Watch France v Italy from overseas

Being away from home doesn’t mean you have to miss today’s match. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents who happen to be overseas can watch a France v Italy live stream with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front your own television or laptop – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar recommend ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

France v Italy line-ups

FRANCE

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Posolo Tuilagi, Paul Boudehent, Charles Ollivon (captain), François Cros

Replacements: Julian Marchand, Sébastien Taofifénua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifénua, Alexandre Roumat, Esteban Abadie, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana

ITALY

Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Federico Mori, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giamarco Nicotera, Giosue Zilocchi, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, Michele Lamaro (captain), Ross Vintcent

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Simone Ferrari, Matteo Canali, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin

For more info on the sides, check out our comprehensive guides to the France and Italy squads.

France v Italy predictions

France are in the unfamiliar surroundings of Lille for this match, but in Rugby World’s predictions, our experts all lean towards a win for the home side.

“France may not be in their best form in the Six Nations but they are still packing a punch,” says writer Sarah Rendell. “With the absences and injuries the team have this may be Italy’s best chance of beating France for many years but it would still be a shock if they managed to get over the line.”

