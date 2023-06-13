Who are France playing at the Rugby World Cup?

France's pool fixtures have been confirmed

France’s Rugby World Cup fixtures for the pool stage have been confirmed and it would be a shock if the hosts did not progress to the knock-out stages.

France are in Pool A and face New Zealand, Uruguay, Namibia and Italy. Their first match of the tournament will be the opener for the entire World Cup and it is a set to be a thriller. They will face old foes New Zealand. The All Blacks have beaten France in two World Cup finals but the hosts will be looking to exact revenge on home soil.

France have, arguably, their best chance of winning a World Cup this year. They have a brilliant squad, including, for many, the world’s best player in Antoine Dupont, and they are heading into the tournament with superb form.

But when and where are France playing? Here’s all you need to know.

France Rugby World Cup fixtures – who are France playing?

France’s pool fixtures are as follows:

France v New Zealand, Friday 8 September, kick-off 8.15pm GMT, Stade de France, Paris

France v Uruguay, Thursday 14 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

France v Namibia, Thursday 21 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade de Marseille, Marseille

France v Italy, Friday 6 October, kick-off 8pm GMT, OL Stadium, Lyon

France will have to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the knock-out stages. If they win their pool they will face the runner-up of Pool B, if they are the runner-up they will face the winner of Pool B.

The four pool matches for France Rugby World Cup fixtures are being played in four different locations. Their match against the All Blacks is at the Stade de France, the game against Uruguay will happen at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the game against Namibia is at the Stade de Marseille and their final pool match against Italy is being held at the OL Stadium.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.