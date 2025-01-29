The Pau back three star is on the wing in place of Damian Penaud in France's opening 2025 Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales on Friday night

Théo Attissogbe has put in several impressive performances for Pau in the Top 14 which have caught the eye of Fabien Galthié, who has named him on the wing against Wales in Friday night’s opening Six Nations clash.

Damian Penaud’s injury means Attissogbe has the unenviable task of stepping into the prolific Bordeaux man’s No 14 shirt when Warren Gatland’s side come to Paris.

Here’s ten things you should know about France’s new wing.

Ten things you should know about Théo Attissogbé

1. Attissogbe was born on 20 November, 2004 in Périgeux, France in the Dordogne

2. He joined Mont-de-Marsan as a youth player in 2019, having started his rugby at his local club in Peyrehorade

3. Attissogbe joined Top 14 side Pau at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season

4. He made his professional debut for Pau (Section Paloise) against Dragons RFC in the Challenge Cup in January 2023, scoring the winning try from full-back

5. He played for France U20 in the 2023 U20 Six Nations

6. Attissogbe won the U20 World Cup with France in 2023, starting in the 50-14 win over Ireland in the final in South Africa

7. He made his Top 14 debut against Racing 92 in the 2023-24 season. He scored his first try in the Top 14 against Lyon on 2 September, 2023

8. He signed a three-year contract extension to continue playing for Pau at the Stade du Hameau in February 2024

9. He was called up to Fabien Galthié’s France squad for the summer tour of South America in 2024, scoring his first two international tries against Argentina in back-to-back matches in July. He was named in Galthié’s squad for the 2025 Six Nations

10. Attissogbe won the “La Révélation” award for the breakthrough player of the year at the famous French awards night “La nuit du Rugby” in 2024

