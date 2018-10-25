Have a look at Joe Schmidt's 42-man Ireland squad for their four Autumn International matches.
Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad
Conor Murray is an injury absentee from Ireland‘s 2018 Autumn Internationals squad due to a neck injury that has kept him sidelined for four months or so. His last match was the final Ireland Summer Tour match against Australia.
A huge loss, Murray played a pivotal role in the defeat of New Zealand at Soldier Field in 2016, and his absence in the rematch on November 17th will be felt.
In other news, there are three uncapped players in the squad in the form of Ross Byrne, Will Addison and Murray’s Munster teammate Sam Arnold.
Joe Schmidt said; “The upcoming Guinness Series offers an exciting opportunity for the squad but will also be very challenging. We are certainly looking forward to getting back to a packed Aviva Stadium with the fantastic support that we get there.”
“As always there have been a number of close calls in selection, meaning that some very good players have missed out in this particular window,”
FORWARDS: Cian Healy (Leinster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Niall Scannell (Munster), Rory Best (capt, Ulster), Seán Cronin (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster),Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Quinn Roux (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Leinster), Dan Leavy (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Ulster).
BACKS: Rob Kearney (Leinster), Will Addison (Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Darren Sweetnam (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Sam Arnold (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Kieran Marmion (Connacht), John Cooney (Ulster), Luke McGrath (Leinster)
