Ireland Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Andy Farrell enjoyed a mixed first campaign as Ireland head coach, finishing third in the Six Nations after three wins and two defeats.

Now attention turns to the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December. Ireland play Wales and Georgia at home and travel to Twickenham to face England in the pool stages before a final match against the team in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that is ranked in the same position in their table.

Johnny Sexton has been named as Ireland captain for the Autumn Nations Cup while Farrell has also picked three uncapped players – Billy Burns, Shane Daly and James Lowe – in his 34-man squad for the tournament.

Forwards

Finlay Bealham

Tadhg Beirne

Ed Byrne

Will Connors

Ultan Dillane

Caelan Doris

Cian Healy

Dave Heffernan

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Ronan Kelleher

Peter O’Mahony

Andrew Porter

Quinn Roux

John Ryan

James Ryan

CJ Stander

Josh van der Flier

Backs

Bundee Aki

Billy Burns

Ross Byrne

Andrew Conway

Shane Daly

Keith Earls

Chris Farrell

Jamison Gibson Park

Robbie Henshaw

Hugo Keenan

James Lowe

Kieran Marmion

Stuart McCloskey

Conor Murray

Johnny Sexton

Jacob Stockdale

Ireland Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Ireland’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

Friday 13 Nov, Ireland v Wales, 7pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4, RTE & S4C

Round Two

Saturday 21 Nov, England v Ireland, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Channel 4 & RTE

Round Three

Sunday 29 Nov, Ireland v Georgia, 2pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec, Ireland v TBD, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & RTE

Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.

