Ireland Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020
Andy Farrell enjoyed a mixed first campaign as Ireland head coach, finishing third in the Six Nations after three wins and two defeats.
Now attention turns to the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December. Ireland play Wales and Georgia at home and travel to Twickenham to face England in the pool stages before a final match against the team in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that is ranked in the same position in their table.
Johnny Sexton has been named as Ireland captain for the Autumn Nations Cup while Farrell has also picked three uncapped players – Billy Burns, Shane Daly and James Lowe – in his 34-man squad for the tournament.
Forwards
Finlay Bealham
Tadhg Beirne
Ed Byrne
Will Connors
Ultan Dillane
Caelan Doris
Cian Healy
Dave Heffernan
Iain Henderson
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Peter O’Mahony
Andrew Porter
Quinn Roux
John Ryan
James Ryan
CJ Stander
Josh van der Flier
Backs
Bundee Aki
Billy Burns
Ross Byrne
Andrew Conway
Shane Daly
Keith Earls
Chris Farrell
Jamison Gibson Park
Robbie Henshaw
Hugo Keenan
James Lowe
Kieran Marmion
Stuart McCloskey
Conor Murray
Johnny Sexton
Jacob Stockdale
Ireland Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Ireland’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Friday 13 Nov, Ireland v Wales, 7pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4, RTE & S4C
Round Two
Saturday 21 Nov, England v Ireland, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Channel 4 & RTE
Round Three
Sunday 29 Nov, Ireland v Georgia, 2pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4 & RTE
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5 Dec, Ireland v TBD, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & RTE
