Ireland Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Andy Farrell’s Ireland are aiming to make at least their first ever World Cup semi-final this year and they are unlikely to have a better chance having started 2023 as the world’s top-ranked side.

The players Farrell takes to France will have a large bearing on the outcome and this is the place to come for the latest news about Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad. With an embarrassment of riches, Farrell is sure to have plenty of selection headaches.

Four years ago in Japan, then captain Rory Best brought the curtain down on his career by retiring after the 46-14 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand. But after beating the All Blacks across a three-match series in their own backyard in 2022, Ireland will arrive in France with renewed confidence.

Will Johnny Sexton make it to his fourth World Cup at the age of 38? Will he skipper the side? Find out the answers to those questions and more below.

And as of 2021, it was announced by World Rugby that World Cup squad sizes would be increased from 31 players to 33 for the showcase in France , as part of ongoing player-welfare initiatives. It was made that way alongside plans for there to be at least five days preparation for all matches, with the pool stages extended by a week.

Check out who made the cut, below – and see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

Ireland Rugby World Cup Pool

Ireland have been drawn in Pool B alongside reigning champions South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Click here for the entire Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures list or read on for Ireland’s games (all GMT).

Sat 9 Sept Ireland v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux), 2.3opm

Sat 16 Sept Ireland v Tonga (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes), 8pm

Sat 23 Sept South Africa v Ireland (Stade de France, Saint-Denis), 8pm

Sat 7 Oct Ireland v Scotland (Stade de France, Saint-Denis), 8pm

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

