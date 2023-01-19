Andy Farrell has named his side for the 2023 tournament

Ireland Six Nations Squad 2023

Last year’s Triple Crown winners Ireland come into the 2023 Six Nations as No 1 side in the world. Andy Farrell’s men had a phenomenal 2022, winning a series in New Zealand for the first time ever. And now, Farrell has named his squad to take on the best of Europe.

Leinster back Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped to be named, but there are some other noteworthy choices. Munster ten Joey Carbery is not in the mix, with Ross Byrne selected. Nor are Ulster back three stars Robert Baloucoune or Michael Lowry – however, Jacob Stockdale is in.

Gavin Coombes returns to the fold, and Leinster wings Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien take their fight for a jersey into the Test arena, too.

Robbie Hendhaw misses out through injury.

Here is the full squad list.

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Ross Byrne (Leinster)

Craig Casey (Munster)

Jack Crowley (Munster)

Keith Earls (Munster)

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Conor Murray (Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster)

Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) – captain

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards (20):

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Gavin Coombes (Munster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Iain Henderson (Ulster)

Rob Herring (Ulster)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

James Ryan (Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT) Round 1 Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland (2.15pm), Principality Stadium Round 2 Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm), Aviva Stadium Round 3 Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Stadio Olimpico

Round 4 Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm), BT Murrayfield Round 5 Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm), Aviva Stadium Don’t miss a game with our TV coverage guide