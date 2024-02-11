Live stream Ireland v Italy: Watch the weekend’s final Six Nations game for free

Can the Azzurri cause a major shock in Dublin? Watch an Ireland v Italy live stream to follow this afternoon's action for free.

On paper it’s the most one-sided match of this second Six Nations weekend, with Ireland rampant in France last time out, and Italy traditionally found propping up the table. Even so, the Azzurri were impressive in defeat against England last weekend, so you’ll want to watch an Ireland v Italy live stream to see how this one plays out on Sunday.

The match is available to stream FOR FREE in both Ireland and the UK, on Virgin Media Player and ITVX, respectively. If you’re away from your home country this afternoon, why not use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from abroad?

This article contains details of how to watch an Ireland v Italy live stream for free in Ireland and the UK. For information on viewing the rest of the tournament, check out our comprehensive guide to watching the Six Nations Championship anywhere in the world.

Watch for free in Ireland and the UK

All 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations Championship are available to view for free in both Ireland in the UK.

Irish fans can watch an Ireland v Italy live stream on Virgin Media Player. The game will also be broadcast live on Virgin Media One, with coverage starting at 2:00pm. The match kicks off at 3:00pm Irish time.

Over in the UK, you can tune in to the match on ITV1, or watch an Ireland v Italy live stream on ITVX. ITV’s coverage starts at 2:15pm GMT.

Watch the match from abroad

On holiday? Travelling for work? Fear not, it doesn’t mean you have to miss Ireland’s first home game of 2024. Irish and UK rugby fans abroad can still watch an Ireland v Italy live stream via Virgin Media Player or ITVX, respectively, by taking advantage of a clever piece of software known as a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – allows you to change your device’s IP address, meaning you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front your own television or laptop – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar know what they’re talking about when it comes to VPNs, and they recommend ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Ireland v Italy predictions

This is looking likely to be one of the more one-sided matches of the tournament, and you’d have to be extremely bold to bet against an Ireland side that comfortably beat France in Marseille. “The Irish could well wrap up the try bonus in the first half and ease off a little – but I doubt it,” says Rugby World editor Alan Dymock in our Ireland v Italy predictions article. “So strong is their intent, and so potent their physically efficiency at the moment, that this scoreline could be seen as conservative. Italy started strong against England, but the Irish defensive shape is both established and fierce, and their kicking game is accurate. In short, they’ll get to work pretty sharpish.”

