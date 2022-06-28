Don’t miss the action as Andy Farrell’s side kick off their tour in New Zealand

Maori All Blacks v Ireland live stream: How to watch the 2022 tour matches

As well as a three-Test series against New Zealand, Ireland are playing two midweek matches against the Maori All Blacks on this year’s tour – on Wednesday 29 June in Hamilton and Tuesday 12 July in Wellington.

The teams have been announced for the first match between the two sides, with experienced scrum-halves Brad Weber and TJ Perenara co-captains for the Maori. Brothers Zarn and Bailyn Sullivan are also in the same match-day 23 for the first time.

Bundee Aki captains a relatively inexperienced Ireland side that features five uncapped players. All of the 23 will be looking to put their hand up for selection for the Test series.

Here are the two team line-ups and below we explain how you can watch the match.

Maori All Blacks: Zarn Sullivan; Shaun Stevenson, Billy Proctor, Rameka Poihipi, Connor Garden-Bachop; Josh Ioane, Brad Weber (co-captain); Ollie Norris, Kurt Eklund, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Dickson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Cameron Suafoa, Billy Harmon, Cullen Grace.

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Tamaiti Williams, Jermaine Ainsley, Maanaki Selby-Rickit, TK Howden, TJ Perenara (co-captain), Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, James Hume, Bundee Aki (captain), Keith Earls; Ciaran Frawley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan, Tom O’Toole, Joe McCarthy, Kieran Treadwell, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Michael Lowry.

How to watch Maori All Blacks v Ireland from outside your country

Maori All Blacks v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

All Ireland’s tour matches will be shown live on Sky Sports and kick off at 8.05am UK & Ireland time.

The first Maori All Blacks v Ireland match on Wednesday 29 June will be live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 7.55am.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

If you just want to watch this match, it’s £11.99 for a day membership. Or a monthly membership, which would allow you to watch all of Ireland’s Tests this summer as well as those of England, Scotland and Wales, is £33.99 – and you can cancel at any time.

If you can’t watch the match, there will also be live commentary on RTE Radio.

Maori All Blacks v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, these fixtures can be streamed live on Stan Sports and will kick off at 5.05pm AET.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Maori All Blacks v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Maori v Ireland matches from the Land of the Long White Cloud, head to Sky Sport NZ.

The first match kicks off at 7.05pm in New Zealand and coverage starts at 6.30pm on Sky Sport NZ1.

Maori All Blacks v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Maori v Ireland matches from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The first match kicks off at 9.05am South Africa time and is live from 9am on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Rugby channels.

Maori All Blacks v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of summer tour matches is FloRugby, although it will be a case of late nights/early mornings to catch the action.

The Maori All Blacks v Ireland matches will kick off at 3.05am on the East Coast and 12.05am on the West Coast, and they will be streamed on its FloRugby platform, which costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

