The Munster back-rower puts in towering display in first Irish win v New Zealand in Dublin

Peter O’Mahony emerges as hero of Ireland’s win over All Blacks

IT WAS a display for the ages from the Irish team, but after the game there was one name on everyone’s lips.

Peter O’Mahony was deservedly named man of the match in Ireland’s monumental 16-9 win over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium and since the final whistle the praise has simply not stopped.

The Munster back-rower could barely make it past the hour mark, such was the level of pain he put himself through for the Irish cause, but he played an enormous role in handing the Irish public a moment to savour forever.

There were flashpoints through his performance where O’Mahony influenced proceedings, but some moments stand out. For example, there was a crucial turnover from O’Mahony around the 46th minute. Barely a minute later, he claimed the lineout that would lead to a Bundee Aki move finding Jacob Stockdale, who scored the vital try.

He hurt himself around the 50-minute mark, but powered on. Perhaps few moments will sum up the Munsterman’s force of will than when he got back to snuff out this All Blacks attack.

Around a minute later, O’Mahony was again getting over the ball to kill All Blacks momentum and claim a crucial turnover.

Related: See the reaction to Ireland’s win over New Zealand

When the talismanic back-row was finally called upon to leave the field, the fans at the Aviva sounded their appreciation.

Post match, fellow flanker Josh van der Flier talked of O’Mahony’s brilliance.

Van der Flier was not the only one to heap praise on O’Mahony. Members of the rugby media were full of plaudits.

Coach Russell Earnshaw playfully captured a sense of O’Mahony’s physical exertions.

By all accounts the writing was on the wall for this performance early doors, though…

…And after the final whistle the cameras caught this moment from the man of the match. He simply got caught up in it all!