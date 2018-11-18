The Munster back-rower puts in towering display in first Irish win v New Zealand in Dublin
Peter O’Mahony emerges as hero of Ireland’s win over All Blacks
IT WAS a display for the ages from the Irish team, but after the game there was one name on everyone’s lips.
Peter O’Mahony was deservedly named man of the match in Ireland’s monumental 16-9 win over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium and since the final whistle the praise has simply not stopped.
The Munster back-rower could barely make it past the hour mark, such was the level of pain he put himself through for the Irish cause, but he played an enormous role in handing the Irish public a moment to savour forever.
Around a minute later, O’Mahony was again getting over the ball to kill All Blacks momentum and claim a crucial turnover.
Related: See the reaction to Ireland’s win over New Zealand
When the talismanic back-row was finally called upon to leave the field, the fans at the Aviva sounded their appreciation.
Post match, fellow flanker Josh van der Flier talked of O’Mahony’s brilliance.
Van der Flier was not the only one to heap praise on O’Mahony. Members of the rugby media were full of plaudits.
Coach Russell Earnshaw playfully captured a sense of O’Mahony’s physical exertions.
By all accounts the writing was on the wall for this performance early doors, though…
…And after the final whistle the cameras caught this moment from the man of the match. He simply got caught up in it all!
So the clash between the top two sides in the world lived up to the hype.
Bring on the Rugby World Cup!
