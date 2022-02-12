We're used to seeing him claim turnovers and lineouts but this was something else

Tadhg Beirne 50:22 stuns Six Nations fans

We have seen the Munster back-five forward steal ball after ball at the breakdown and we know he’s a dab hand in the lineout too. But did you know Tadhg Beirne owns a pair of kicking boots too?

Well feast your eyes on this nudge from the big man.

Okay, so we’ve seen him kick the ball before but still… How good?

During the blockbusting France 30-24 Ireland match, this was just one of a number of “Oh Wow!” moments. But you have to credit the Irish lock for something special. It’s just a shame that Ireland handed over possession from the resultant lineout.

If you’re wondering what was so special about this, you can brush up on the 50:22 law – but long story short, a kick from your own half that bounces before going into touch results in you getting the resultant lineout.

The moment came in during a fiery second half when Ireland found a way to drag themselves back into this Test in Paris. France did enough to see this one out and there were some really special moments to savour – and some of them were for the big men! Not only Beirne’s kick, but France loosehead Cyril Baille scored, firing onto the ball from a brilliant line.

Both sides will have a week’s grace in the competition now, with a week off, and then France head to Scotland while Ireland’s next outing is in Rome, to take on Italy.

