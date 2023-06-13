Ireland are bidding to make it past the quarter-finals for the first time

Ireland‘s Rugby World Cup fixtures have been confirmed as far as the pool stages. The team are bidding to win the tournament for the first time but they will have to get out of the pool of death first, so who are Ireland playing at the Rugby World Cup?

They are in Pool B alongside defending champions South Africa, Scotland, Romania and Tonga. Three of the top five teams are in the pool but only the top two will progress to the knock-out stages.

And while it will be tricky, Ireland are in their best position to do so. Andy Farrell has just coached them to a Grand Slam win in the 2023 Six Nations and the coach expects his team to be better at the upcoming competition.

He said: “Everyone is going to get better in the summer when we get to spend a lot more time together. We expect our side when we get to the first game of the World Cup to be a lot better than what we are now and that is the reality.”

But when and where will the team play? Here’s all you need to know.

Ireland Rugby World Cup fixtures – who are Ireland playing?

Here are Ireland’s pool fixtures:

Ireland v Romania, Saturday 9 September, kick-off 2.30pm GMT, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Ireland v Tonga, Saturday 16 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

South Africa v Ireland, Saturday 23 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade de France, Paris

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 7 October, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade de France, Paris

Ireland will have to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the knock-out stages. If they win their pool they will face the runner-up of Pool A, if they are the runner-up they will face the winner of Pool A.

Ireland Rugby World Cup fixtures are taking place at three different locations. The match against Romania will happen at the Stade de Bordeaux, the match against Tonga will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire and their final two games against South Africa and Scotland be held at the Stade de France.

