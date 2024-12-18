Victories for Italy in the men's Six Nations have been rare. Here are the 15 occasions when they have managed to get the better of their opposition...

The recent fortunes of Italy in the Men’s Six Nations have taken a turn.

The new generation of Italian players have come through with a bang with the likes of Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Menoncello lighting a spark in the team.

They are arguably the best Italian side to play in the men’s Six Nations having entered into the competition in 2000.

In those 25 years, the Italians have played 125 games. Only 15 have been victories. They have beaten every team in the competition bar England in that time, however.

But which were they victorious in? Here’s all you need to know.

Italy Six Nations: Which games have they won?

Italy 34-20 Scotland: 2000 Six Nations

Italy’s first game in the Six Nations was against Scotland they went into it as underdogs. Scotland had won the Five Nations in 1999. But Italy pulled off an upset at home.

Diego Dominguez’ boot kept them in the contest as he kicked six penalties and three drop goals. It wasn’t until the 72nd minute that Italy scored their first and only try of the match through Giampiero de Carli.

Read more: Six Nations fixtures

But Scotland did not create much themselves with two tries and just one penalty and one drop goal from Gregor Townsend. That meant Italy won 34-20 and it set up a great rivalry between the teams.

Italy 30-22 Wales: 2003 Six Nations

It would take another three years before they registered another win, this time against Wales. It was a close contest in Rome with both sides scoring three tries a piece.

But it was Diego Dominguez who kept kicking points which secured their win. The star hit two drop goals, a penalty and all three conversions. Wales’ kicker Iestyn Harris only slotted two conversions and a penalty.

Italy took a 30-22 win in the first round of the competition and Wales went on to collect the wooden spoon.

Italy 20-14 Scotland: 2004 Six Nations

Italy had their third Six Nations victory and second over Scotland in 2004. The Scots were outplayed by Italy, especially at the set piece. Despite being the better team, Italy went in at half-time as narrow 9-6 leaders.

Fabio Ongaro scored a try early in the second half but it was the penalties of Roland de Marigny who kept the scoreboard ticking. Italy came out 20-14 winners despite a late Scottish try by Simon Webster.

The games between Scotland and Italy had started to get the reputation of whoever lost would likely pick up the wooden spoon. Scotland did finish last in 2004.

Scotland 17-37 Italy: 2007 Six Nations

Another three year wait ensued for the Italians for their next win but this one was record-breaking as it was their first away from home.

The game started perfectly for the Italians with Scotland’s poor defence gifting them three tries in six minutes. Mauro Bergamasco, Andrea Scanavacca and Kaine Robertson were all over to give Italy a 21-0 lead. Rob Dewey hit back but Italy went in at half-time 24-10 leaders.

Chris Paterson got over the whitewash but Italy scored again Alessandro Troncon. The boot of Andrea Scanavacca was perfect all afternoon too with all four conversions and three penalties kicked.

Italy 23-20 Wales: 2007 Six Nations

The 2007 competition was the first in which Italy won two games. The match was a tight game with the only thing separating the sides one penalty.

Both teams had scored two tries each and slotted both conversions. However, Wales only won two penalties, which James Hook scored. Italy eeked out four but Ramiro Pez slotted three. The three point difference made the mark as Italy were victorious.

The win meant they finished fourth, their highest finishing position to date at that time.

Italy 23-20 Scotland: 2008 Six Nations

Another fight to the end saw Italy edge out Scotland, this time with a last minute drop goal. The game had been tied 20-20 with two tries scored by each team.

But up stepped Andrea Marcato. Nerves of steel in the 79th minute slotted a drop goal to break Scottish hearts. Despite winning the match, Italy still received the wooden spoon as Scotland had the better point difference.

However, the Italian celebrations seemed to convey they were more than happy to come away with a win.

Italy 16-12 Scotland: 2010 Six Nations

Scotland may not have scored a try in the game but Daniel Parks kept slotting kicks to keep the visitors in the game. He hit three penalties and one drop goal but an Italian try made sure the hosts won.

A stunning try scored by Pablo Canavosio, with the conversion kicked by Mirco Bergamasco, put Italy ahead in the 64th minute. Strangely, no other points were scored for the rest of the match and so Italy came away with the win.

Italy did still finish bottom of the table as they lost all of their other games while Scotland secured a 15-15 draw against England.

Italy 22-21 France: 2011 Six Nations

2011 brought one of their most famous Six Nations victories with their first win over France. Another close match saw France head in at the break 8-6 up but Italy fought back to take the victory.

Morgan Parra scored the first try of the second half but Mirco Bergamasco hit back to cancel it out. It was Bergamasco’s boot that proved the difference in the end. Parra scored one of two conversions and slotted three of four penalties.

Bergamasco, meanwhile, scored the conversion and five of seven penalties. It was their biggest win to date at that time and their fans went wild in the stands.

Italy 13-6 Scotland: 2012 Six Nations

Italy once again outplayed the Scots with the visitors unable to score a try in Rome. their only points came from two Greig Laidlaw penalties.

Giovanbattista Venditti scored a try for the hosts with the boots of Kristopher Burton and Mirco Bergamasco keeping the scoreboard ticking. The win came despite Italy having a player, Alessandro Zanni for being off his feet at a ruck, in the sin bin for the closing minutes.

The victory was enough to lift Italy off the bottom of the table.

Italy 23-18 France: 2013 Six Nations

Italy hosted France in the first round of the 2013 competition and caused an upset by coming out with the win. France had headed into the tournament as one of the favourites to win a Grand Slam but Italy ripped up their hopes.

Half-time saw France narrowly 15-13 up but the visitors only managed to add another penalty in the second half. Italy, meanwhile, scored a try through Martín Castrogiovanni and Kristopher Burton added a drop goal to seal the win.

Italy’s captain Sergio Parisse said he wanted to win the Six Nations and added ‘why not this year?’

Italy 22-15 Ireland: 2013 Six Nations

Italy did not go on to win the trophy but they did take another impressive scalp. They also hit the target set by head coach Jacques Brunel who said he wanted his side to secure two wins in the competition.

After losing 18-11 to England in round four, Italy had some confidence which was underpinned by the French win. They hosted Ireland in Rome, a team they had not beaten in the tournament before. Italy’s defence was impressive as they stopped Ireland from scoring any tries. All of Ireland’s points came from Paddy Jackson’s boot.

Giovanbattista Venditti scored a try and Luciano Orquera and Gonzalo Garcia kept kicking points to seal a famous victory. Italy finished fourth that year with Ireland and France below them.

Scotland 19-22 Italy: 2015 Six Nations

Italy were trailing Scotland 19-15 with a minute to go but their attacking pressure paid off with a 79th minute penalty try. The conversion was slotted by Tommaso Allan which added the cherry on top to Italy’s second away Six Nations match ever.

The win meant the team finished fourth with Scotland sitting bottom with five losses from five games.

Celebrations for this game will live long in the memory of Italian fans as it was a long time before they were able to see another Italian victory.

Wales 21-22 Italy: 2022 Six Nations

Italy waited seven years for their next Six Nations victory and everyone bar Wales fans were so happy they got the win over the line.

It came courtesy of a late Edoardo Padovani try. But that score meant Italy were still a point behind at 21-20. All the pressure came to Paolo Garbisi boots to kick the conversion. He slotted it, cried out with emotion, put his hands to his face and fell to the pitch with elation.

The subsequent celebrations were heartwarming and it kickstarted a good period for the team.

Italy 31-29 Scotland: 2024 Six Nations

The 2024 Six Nations is the most successful tournament Italy have competed in since being entered in 2000. The success started with a draw against France, in which Paolo Garbisi missed a conversion which would have given them the win.

Italy hosted Scotland the next week full of confidence after the France result. Despite trailing Scotland 22-16 at the break, they fought back to win 31-29.

Tries from Juan Ignacio Brex, Louis Lynagh, and Stephen Varney plus the boot of Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo meant they narrowly edged out the Scots to record their first home win in the competition since 2013.

The win ended a 26 game home run of losses in the Six Nations.

Wales 21-29 Italy: 2024 Six Nations

Italy headed to Cardiff with winning momentum, while Wales had lost every match in the competition so far. The Italians had only won once in Wales previously but it had happened the last time they played their in the Six Nations.

The visitors form gelled and they slightly blew Wales away in the first half, heading into the break 11-0 up. It took until the 64th minute for the hosts to get any points on the board but they then led a comeback charge. However, Italy had clocked enough points on the board and had enough defensive grit at the end of the match to see out a 24-21 win.

The win not only gave Italy their best-ever Six Nations but it handed Wales their first wooden spoon for 21 years.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.