Kieran Crowley has named his squad for the autumn Internationals

Italy Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Kieran Crowley has announced his 34-man Italy squad for the autumn Internationals after being appointed head coach in May.

Crowley replaced Franco Smith in the set-up, with Smith becoming head of high performance. These autumn Internationals fixtures will be their first runout under the new coaching staff, so it will be interesting to see how the Azzurri go against New Zealand, Argentina and Uruguay.

Four uncapped players have been selected, including Benetton’s Ivan Nemer, while the experienced Michele Campagnaro and Marco Fuser have been recalled.

“We want to create a strong team identity and playing in cities like Rome, Treviso and Parma, places that have a strong rugby roots in the area, will be an important factor in working towards our goals and facing the next opponents in the best possible way,” said Crowley.

“Making our debut against the All Blacks at the Olympic Stadium with the presence of our audience will have a special flavour.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Mattia Bellini (8 Feb 1994/Zebre/Wing/2016 v France/31)

Tommaso Boni (15 Jan 1993/Zebre/Centre/2016 v Canada/11)

Callum Braley (20 Mar 1994/Benetton/Scrum-half/2019 v Ireland/10)

Juan Ignacio Brex (26 May 1992/Benetton Rugby/Centre/2021 v France/5)

Pierre Bruno (28 Jun 1996/Zebre/Wing/Uncapped)

Michele Campagnaro (13 Mar 1993/Colomiers/Centre/2013 v Fiji/46)

Carlo Canna ( 25 Aug 1992/ Zebre Rugby Club/Fly-half/2015 v Scotland/52)

Alessandro Fusco (28 Oct 1999/Fiamme Oro Rugby/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Paolo Garbisi (26 Apr 2000/Benetton/Fly-half/2020 v Ireland/10)

Montanna Ioane ( 30 Oct 1994/ Benetton/Wing/2020 v Wales/6)

Matteo Minozzi (4 Jun 1996/Wasps/Full-back/2017 v Fiji/22)

Federico Mori (13 Oct 2000/Bordeaux/Centre/2020 v Ireland/9)

Luca Morisi (22 Feb 1991/Benetton Rugby/Centre/2012 v England/34) Stephen Varney (16 May 2001/Gloucester Rugby/Scrum-half/2020 v Scotland/7) Marco Zanon (3 Oct 1997/Benetton Rugby/Fly-half/2019 v France/6)

Forwards

Luca Bigi (19 Apr 1991/Zebre/Hooker/2017 v Scotland/37)

Niccolò Cannone (17 May 1998/Benetton/Lock/2020 v Wales/13)

Pietro Ceccarelli (16 Feb 1992/Brive/Prop/2016 v Ireland/14)

Danilo Fischetti (26 Jan 1998/Zebre/Prop/2020 v Wales/12)

Marco Fuser (9 Mar 1991/Newcastle Falcons/Lock/2012 v Canada/33)

Renato Giammarioli (23 Mar 1995/Zebre/Flanker/2017 v South Africa/4)

Michele Lamaro (3 Jun 1998/Benetton/Back-row/2020 v France/7)

Giovanni Licata ( 18 Feb 1997/ Zebre Rugby Club/Flanker/2017 v Fiji/11 caps)

Andrea Lovotti (28 Jul 1989/Zebre/Prop/Prop/2016 v France/47)

Gianmarco Lucchesi (10 Sep 2000/Benetton/Hooker/2020 v Ireland/6)

Maxime Mbanda (10 Apr 1993/Zebre/Flanker/2016 v USA/29)

Sebastian Negri (30 Jun 1994/Benetton/Lock/2016 v USA/33)

Ivan Nemer (22 Apr 1998/Benetton/Prop/Uncapped)

Matteo Nocera (16 Jan 1999/Fiamme Oro Rugby/Prop/Uncapped)

Marco Riccioni (19 Oct 1997/Saracens/Prop/2019 v Ireland/15)

Federico Ruzza (4 Aug 1994/Benetton/Lock/2017 v Scotland/22) David Sisi (5 Feb 1993/Zebre/No 8/2019 v Scotland/15) Abraham Steyn (2 May 1992/Benetton/Flanker/2016 v England/44 caps) Federico Zani ( 9 April 1989/ Benetton/Prop/2017 v Scotland/16)

Italy Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 November, Italy v New Zealand (1pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 13 November, Italy v Argentina (1pm, Stadio Monigo, Treviso) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, Italy v Uruguay Men (1pm, Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma) Live on Amazon Prime

