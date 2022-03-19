It was a mark of respect for an incredible display from the young full-back

Josh Adams gives player of match award to Ange Capuozzo

Talk about good sportsmanship. He had conjured a try of his own out of nothing and put in a try-saving tackle, so before the closing moments of Wales versus Italy, the BBC’s Jonathan Davies decided to give Josh Adams the man of the match. But the gracious winger had his own ideas after Italy stunned Wales 22-21 to end their losing run

Young Ange Capuozzo – in his first ever start for Italy – laid on a mind-melting run to create the winning try. And once the awarding time came, the Welshman made a point of giving his award to Capuozzo.

It was the diminutive full-backs genius that won this game. With a whole filed in front of him from a kick reception, he went one way, changed his mind, then went the other. As the cover came down on him, he slipped past Adams and then completely wrong-footed Kieran Hardy as he tore up the right touchline. Then, with a two-on-one, he had the cool head to pass inside to Edo Padovani for the try closer to the posts. Paolo Garbisi converted and Italian euphoria took over.

After 36 straight loses, Italy had a Six Nations victory. It was an afternoon to remember…

But Adams’s try with 12 minutes to go looked like it might be the deciding moment. The lethal wing danced back infield and straightened to score out of nowhere and with the conversion it was 21-15.

But of course, Italy’s new hero had other ideas and created his own little piece of history. What a day for Italy; what a day for the Capuozzo family.

