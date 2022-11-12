It ended Italy 28-27 Australia in Florence

Landmark Italy win over Wallabies

There was a few inches in it. Italy defeated Australia after a stirring display in Florence, but it came down to the wire with the Wallabies’ final conversion attempt sliding just wide of the posts.

And there was a clear star of the game with Ange Capuozzo at the double with two tries for the Azzurri. But first look at the scenes after the win was confirmed.

It was Italy’s second win of the Autumn Nations Series, after smashing Samoa last week. And Italy had led 17-3 at one point in the first half, through Pierre Bruno and Capuozzo tries. But Wallabies clambered back into things, through a Tom Wright. score.

But Italy pulled ahead again, through another Capuozzo score. The Wallabies cam punching back through tries for Tom Robertson and Cadeyrn Neville, and the last one set-up a chance to win it, but it fell to debutant Ben Donaldson and after a wayward kick, his team-mates surrounded the undoubtedly crestfallen back.

Meanwhile, the Azzurri were in fantasyland.

It wasn’t all running rugby, either. With Tommaso Allan ailing after a monstrous Hunter Paisami hit – and he was due a huge one on the Test stage – the kicking duties fell to replacement Edo Padovani. And his first attempt was ugly as, though he extended the ITalian lead to six points with his second.

That meant that the Wallabies needed a converted score to win it. But after Neville went over and the clock falling into the red, Donaldson had all of the pressure in the world on his shoulders. He couldn’t do the business and once again this year the Italians upset the odds. Whisper it, but they are shifting in the right direction under coach Kieran Crowley.

