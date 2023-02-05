Watch: Slippery Ange Capuozzo try against France

The Italian superstar sneaked in at the right-hand corner

France No 8 Grégory Alldritt was the latest player to be Capuozzo-ed – with this Ange Capuozzo try against France one to remember.

Check this out from the closing game of Six Nations round one.

Italy gave a spirited display against France at home in Rome, pushing the reigning Six Nations champions all the way – but a late lineout in the corner at the end couldn’t give them a famous win and France won their 14th match on the spin, triumphing. 29-24.

The above wasn’t the only fine score.

Italy got a penalty try in the second half, but it all started with a Thibaud Flament score, as the lock lolloped in after eating up a Stephen Varney clearance gone awry.

We also saw young Ethan Dumortier get a try on debut, taking Romain Ntamack’s kick.

However, it was anything but plain sailing for France. A Charles Ollivon yellow hit them hard and Italy were playing with real intent and verve. They looked dangerous.

But as the Azzurri piled the pressure on France, they had a late penalty that would be sent to the corner. It wasn’t as close to the try line as Tommaso Allan would want, but it was a clean lineout take. And then France worked their way in and stopped the play (legally) and that was that.

France lock Paul Willemse told ITV after the match: “We are really happy for the win but credit Italy, they have really lifted their game since last year. They put us under pressure so it was a tough game.

“They utilised their opportunities quite well and put us under pressure like that.

“This competition is the best in the world so we are really under pressure and each game is going to be a challenge.”

