Cam Roigard will be on the sidelines for months

Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard injury has been confirmed to be a ruptured tendon in his knee. He has had successful surgery but it has ruled him out of the rest of the Super Rugby season.

The All Blacks scrum-half sustained the injury in his club Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders. The side have confirmed the number nine will be out for at least six months.

Roigard updated his fans on social media. “The highs and lows of footy,” he said. “Surgery went well and looking forward to getting into some rehab. Back soon.”

The Hurricanes are top of the Super Rugby table after winning all six of their matches so far.

Cam Roigard injury: Who will replace him in Hurricanes line-up?

With Roigard out with injury, TJ Perenara is thought to be taking the starting nine jersey for the team.

Perenara is returning from recurring injury himself. He spoke a few weeks ago about the team’s perfect start to the season.

“We’ve got a good squad, we’ve got a deep squad as well,” Perenara told Sky Sports NZ. “Our ability to have players in and out, people starting, people coming off the bench – the range of talent in our environment… once we get on the field we’re really confident in what we can do out there.

“We understand there’s a lot of good teams in this competition and on any given day, if a team plays at their highest level and we’re off a little bit, we can be (beaten) by them.

“Our ability to stay at the best that we can be at, we think we’ve got a really good chance at winning most games.”

The Hurricanes next play the Chiefs on 13 April.

