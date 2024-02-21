Watch this innovative advert for Super Rugby Pacific ahead of competition’s return

Super Rugby Pacific launched the new season with a brilliant advert.

With the new season of Super Rugby Pacific just around the corner, the competition launched an innovative new advert to promote the campaign.

The advert shows some of the tournament’s star players jumping into a body of water and performing rugby-related actions.

Despite mainly being shot in a swimming pool, the advert captures the importance of the Pacific to this competition.

With slow-motion shots of a rugby ball landing in the water, the advert is supplemented by having a host of big names from the southern hemisphere’s top club competition.

Stars like Crusaders’ Will Jordan, Brumbies’ Allan Ala’alatoa and Blues’ Caleb Clarke are all shown underwater scoring tries, handing off and carrying.

With the beautiful Fijian hymn Noqu Masu added to the visuals, this makes for a brilliant advert for Super Rugby Pacific ahead of the new season.

When does Super Rugby Pacific start?

All 12 teams will be in action in round one as the tournament begins on Friday with Chiefs v Crusaders in a repeat of last season’s final, which the Crusaders won 25-20.

The Crusaders will be starting life without head coach Scott Robertson, who led them to seven Super Rugby titles in a row before leaving to replace Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach.

Financially troubled Melbourne Rebels host beaten 2023 semi-finalists the Brumbies before Western Force host the Hurricanes.

On Saturday, the other side to make the last four, Blues, welcome Fijian Drua, who beat the Crusaders last year, while Highlanders take on Moana Pasifika.

Round one finishes with an all-Australian clash as the Waratahs travel to the Suncorp Stadium to face the Reds.

Super Rugby Pacific fixtures

Chiefs v Crusaders (Friday 23 February 06:05 GMT)

Rebels v Brumbies (Friday 23 February 08:35 GMT)

Force v Hurricanes (Friday 23 February 11:00 GMT)

Blues v Drua (Saturday 24 February 03:35 GMT)

Highlighanders v Moana (Saturday 24 February 06:05 GMT)

Reds v Waratahs (Saturday 24 February 09:05 GMT)

