New Zealand are the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history with three titles to their name and are one of the most recognisable sporting teams on the planet. Famous for their haka and quality players, they became the first nation to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2015.

The Kiwis were knocked out in the semi-finals by England in 2019 and had a less than spectacular 2022. Ian Foster’s side dropped to their worst ever World Rugby ranking of fifth last summer following a 26-10 defeat to South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks have never lost a World Cup pool match – can they continue this as they face off with hosts France in 2023?

Check out who made the cut for the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad, below

All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on squad selections will be updated with the full Kiwi squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via New Zealand Rugby.

New Zealand Pool for Rugby World Cup

New Zealand have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool A alongside Italy, France, Uruguay and Namibia.

Fri 8 Sept New Zealand v France (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

Fri 15 Sept New Zealand v Namibia (Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Fri 29 Sept New Zealand v Italy (Ol Stadium, Lyon)

Thurs 5 Oct New Zealand v Uruguay (Ol Stadium, Lyon)

New Zealand path to World Cup knock-outs

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

