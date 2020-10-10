There has been lots of negativity around Australian…

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Australia: Tom Banks; Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Matt To’omua, Marika Koroibete; James O’Connor, Nic White; James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (captain), Pete Samu.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Reece Hodge.

Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the first Bledisloe Cup game of 2020 between New Zealand and Australia.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bledisloe Cup New Zealand v Australia live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

It’s an early start for UK and Ireland viewers! New Zealand v Australia, which kicks off at 4am on Sunday morning, will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix channels. If that’s a little early for you, it is being repeated on Sky Sports Arena at 10am.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.99 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or £33.99 for a month, which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when New Zealand v Australia takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bledisloe Cup New Zealand v Australia live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Bledisloe Cup matches and you can watch Game One of the 2020 New Zealand v Australia series at 2pm (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Bledisloe Cup New Zealand v Australia live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ 1 will have live coverage of the first Bledisloe Cup fixture of 2020, with overage starting at 3pm before kick-off at 4pm.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bledisloe Cup New Zealand v Australia live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of how the All Blacks and Wallabies are faring ahead of the Rugby Championship, tune into SuperSport’s Rugby, CSN or Grandstand channels from 5am to watch this Bledisloe Cup tie.

It will also be replayed on the Rugby channel at 11.15am, 3.25pm and 10.30pm, and there are various highlights packages on Grandstand throughout the day.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

