How to watch New Zealand v England: Live stream today’s first test from Dunedin

Steve Borthwick's men play their first test against an All Blacks side under new management.

Steve Borthwick’s men are are about to kick-off their summer tour to New Zealand, and viewers in the UK or Ireland can watch an All Blacks v England live stream on Sky Sports. There are also viewing options if you’re elsewhere on planet Earth today – including numerous countries where the match is available FOR FREE on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service.

Don’t worry if you happen to be travelling overseas right now. You can still use a VPN to watch New Zealand v England from abroad.

The last time these sides met in November 2022, England came back from 25-6 down to claim an unlikely 25-25 draw at Twickenham. Things have changed a lot since then, however, with England starting to find some form under Borthwick, and the All Blacks under new management. With several big-name players having hung up their boots since October’s Rugby World Cup final, incoming head coach Scott Robertson has named a new-look XV, and the tourists will have their eyes on a rare victory on New Zealand soil.

It’s an early start for rugby fans in the UK, as the Dunedin test match kicks off at 8.05am BST (7.05pm NZST). This guide tells you everything you need to know to watch an All Blacks v England live stream wherever you are, and also includes details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you’re away from home. Scroll down to the end of the article for team news.

Watch the All Blacks v England in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has the rights to New Zealand v England in the UK and Ireland. Coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7.30am BST, ahead of the 8.05am kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch an All Blacks v England live stream via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the game,

Watch New Zealand v England FOR FREE from around the world An All Blacks v England live stream is the first of 24 test matches – including the entire Rugby Championship – that will be available on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ FOR FREE in 2024, in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby currently exists. You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch New Zealand v England from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Live stream the the All Blacks v England in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch the All Blacks taking on England. Kick-off time is 7.05pm NZST.

Watch an All Blacks v England live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.05am SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to live stream New Zealand v England in the USA

FloRugby is your destination to watch the All Blacks v England in the US – though you’ll either be staying up late or getting up early, as kick off is at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the small hours of Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch New Zealand v England in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an All Blacks v England live stream via Stan Sport. The match kicks off at 5.05pm AEST.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

All Blacks v England line-ups

New Zealand

Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett

England

George Furbank, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell; Joe Marler, Jamie George (captain), Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme

The referee is Nika Amashukeli of Georgia.

