The Kiwi great wore the shirt in the 1991 Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Canada

Jason Momoa’s All Blacks jersey belonged to Zinzan Brooke

Just when you thought you had heard enough about actor Jason Momoa’s scene-stealing performance at the Vancouver Sevens, you find out a little bit more about him.

Remember that retro All Blacks jersey the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star was wearing as he did his thing on the touchline of BC Place during the Sevens World Series event? Well, it turns out the shirt he was wearing was actually worn in a Rugby World Cup knock-out match by none other than Zinzan Brooke.

The legendary All Blacks No 8 swapped the shirt with Glenn Ennis, his opposite number for Canada, after their 1991 Rugby World Cup quarter-final bout in Lille. New Zealand won that tie 29-13, overcoming a staunch Canadian side.

Ennis kept the jersey for 12 years before gifting it to Momoa on the set of Stargate Atlantis in 2003, where he was working as the Hawaii-born star’s stuntman.

Talking to Allblacks.com, Brooke explained how he found out: “I was watching the Vancouver Sevens on the box. Aquaman was in the VIP section but was very accommodating and engaging with the fans. When he turned around, I saw that he had a No 8 jersey. I thought: ‘That’s just pure coincidence. That looks like a real jersey.’ And, lo and behold, it is!

“I was delighted. When Ali (Brooke’s wife) told me the story, I thought ‘Wow, that is very cool that it just happens to be the jersey I wore.’”

Talking about the American actor, Brooke – who competed in three World Cups from 1987 to 1995 – voiced his appreciation.

“He was great on Aquaman,” the 58-cap back-rower said. “What was pleasing for me, though, was that he took the time out to talk to and engage with the fans. He grabbed the phones and took the photos. His feet have not left the ground.”

The Sevens World Series now takes a brief pause before the next two legs for the men in Hong Kong (5-7 April) and Singapore (13-14 April). The next leg for the Women’s series takes place in Kitakyushu (20-21 April).

