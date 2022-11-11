There are nine changes and one new cap for the All Blacks as they look to preserve their unbeaten record against Scotland. Here's the line-up for Sunday's match

New Zealand Autumn Internationals Squad 2022 – Team to play Scotland



Blues wing Mark Telea will make his All Blacks debut against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon (2.15pm).

Telea, 25, is part of a New Zealand team showing nine changes – two of them positional – from the side that thrashed Wales 55-23 last weekend. He wins his first cap four months after initially being called up as Covid cover during the Steinlager series.

Caleb Clarke, yet to produce his best on this tour, gets another run in the No 11 jersey but otherwise it’s all change in the back-line. The Barrett brothers, Beauden and Jordie, switch to fly-half and full-back respectively while centres David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown start after being used in tandem as reserves during the last two Tests.

Finlay Christie gets his third start at scrum-half at a ground just an hour north of the region where he was born and raised until the age of seven.

In the pack, there are starts for hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, tighthead Nepo Laulala and blindside Akira Ioane. New faces on the bench are loosehead George Bower, utility back Stephen Perofeta and scrum-half TJ Perenara.

The latter starred in the 47-19 win by an All Blacks XV against Ireland A and has been called into the senior squad for the final two weeks of the tour.

New Zealand have never lost to Scotland, winning 29 and drawing two of the previous 31 meetings. However, their last two wins have been by margins of just eight and five points.

“We’ve selected a team that excites us this week,” said New Zealand head coach Ian Foster. “In many ways this Test is crucial for our tour as a whole and it’s a chance to show how we’re building as a group.”

New Zealand team to face Scotland – Sunday 13 November

Jordie Barrett; Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock (capt), Scott Barrett, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea.

Replacements 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 Rieko Ioane.

Wales 23 New Zealand 55



Eight tries and 55 points on the scoreboard. A run of 33 wins against Wales. The All Blacks began their Autumn Nations Series with a hefty win at the Principality Stadium.

There were try doubles for Aaron Smith, Jordie Barrett, Codie Taylor, while Ardie Savea – who was sensational all game – and Samisoni Taukei’aho also scored.

It was not all doom and gloom for the hosts. Rio Dyer’s score on debut was sumptuous stuff. But when Wales scored, it never stopped the All Blacks totally in their tracks.

So when Wales captain Justin Tipuric went over for a score, the All Blacks went right down the other end and got another for Aaron Smith.

In the last quarter of the match New Zealand blitzed the Principality. It was a harsh lesson for Wales and one fans will hope is heeded. Before this tour, there was chat of the All Blacks being wounded and there for the northern sides to get at. Now they head to Edinburgh with a punishing performance under their belts.

New Zealand team to face Wales – Saturday 5 November

Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock (capt), Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea.

Replacements Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

New Zealand team to face Japan – Saturday 29 October

Stephen Perofeta; Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Finlay Christie; George Bower, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt), Hoskins Sotutu.

Replacements 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Patrick Tuipuloti, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 David Havili, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

New Zealand Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Backs

(DoB/Super Rugby franchise/Province/Position/Test debut/caps)



Jordie Barrett (17 Feb 1997/Hurricanes/Taranaki/Full-back/2017 v Samoa/46)

Finlay Christie (19 Sept 1995/Blues/Tasman/Scrum-half/2021 v Tonga/13)

Caleb Clarke (29 Mar 1999/Blues/Auckland/Wing/2020 v Australia/13)

Braydon Ennor (16 July 1997/Crusaders/Canterbury/Centre/2019 v Argentina/5)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (11 Oct 1999/Crusaders/Tasman/Wing/2022 v Ireland/2)

Folau Fakatava (16 Dec 1999/Highlanders/Hawke’s Bay/Scrum-half/2022 v Ireland/2) – replaced by Brad Weber (17 Jan 1991/Chiefs/Hawke’s Bay/2015 v Samoa/18)

David Havili (23 Dec 1994/Crusaders/Tasman/Centre/2017 v Argentina/23)

Rieko Ioane (18 Mar 1997/Blues/Auckland/Centre/2016 v Italy/57)

Will Jordan (24 Feb 1998/Crusaders/Tasman/Wing/2020 v Australia/21)



Anton Lienert-Brown (15 Apr 1995/Chiefs/Waikato/Centre/2016 v Australia/58)

TJ Perenara (23 Jan 1992/2014 v England/Wellington/Hurricanes/78)

TJ Perenara (23 Jan 1992/2014 v England/Wellington/Hurricanes/78)

Richie Mo’unga (25 May 1994/Crusaders/Canterbury/Fly-half/2018 v France/42)

Stephen Perofeta (12 Mar 1997/Blues/Taranaki/Fly-half/2022 v Argentina/2)

Sevu Reece (13 Feb 1997/Crusaders/Tasman/Wing/2019 v Argentina/22)

Aaron Smith (21 Nov 1988/Highlanders/Manawatu/Scrum-half/2012 v Ireland/112)

Mark Telea (6 Dec 1996/Blues/North Harbour/Wing/uncapped)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (5 June 1993/Blues/Auckland/Centre/2022 v Ireland/2)

.

Forwards



.

Asafo Aumua (5 May 1997/Hurricanes/Wellington/Hooker/2020 v Australia/6) – temporary cover

Scott Barrett (20 Nov 1993/Crusaders/Taranaki/Lock/2016 v Ireland/56)

George Bower (28 May 1992/Crusaders/Otago/Prop/2021 v Tonga/20)

Sam Cane (13 Jan 1992/Chiefs/Bay of Plenty/Back-row/2012 v Ireland/85)

Dane Coles (10 Dec 1986/Hurricanes/Wellington/Hooker/2012 v Scotland/84)

Ethan de Groot (22 July 1998/Highlanders/Southland/Prop/2021 v Fiji/11)

Shannon Frizell (11 Feb 1994/Highlanders/Tasman/Back-row/2018 v France/23)

Akira Ioane (16 June 1995/Blues/Auckland/Back-row/2020 v Australia/20)

Nepo Laulala (6 Nov 1991/Blues/Counties Manukau/Prop/2015 v Samoa/43)

Tyrel Lomax (16 Mar 1996/Hurricanes/Tasman/Prop/2018 v Japan/21)

Fletcher Newell (1 Mar 2000/Crusaders/Canterbury/Prop/2022 v South Africa/5)

Dalton Papali’i (11 Oct 1997/Blues/Counties Manukau/Back-row/2018 v Japan/20)

Hoskins Sotutu (12 July 1998/Blues/Counties Manukau/Back-row/2020 v Australia/12)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (8 Aug 1997/Chiefs/Waikato/Hooker/2021 v Fiji/19)

Codie Taylor (31 Mar 1991/Crusaders/Canterbury/Hooker/2015 v Argentina/74)

Patrick Tuipolotu (23 Jan 1993/Blues/Auckland/Lock/2014 v England/42) – temporary cover

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (19 Apr 1992/Blues/Northland/Prop/2016 v Wales/49)

Tupou Vaa’i (27 Jan 2000/Chiefs/Taranaki/Lock/2020 v Australia/17)

Sam Whitelock (12 Oct 1988/Crusaders/Canterbury/Lock/2010 v Ireland/141)

New Zealand Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022 Sat 29 October Japan 31-38 New Zealand, National Stadium (Tokyo) Sat 5 November Wales 23-55 New Zealand, Principality Stadium Sun 13 November Scotland v New Zealand, Murrayfield, 2.15pm Live on Amazon Prime Sat 19 November England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 5.30pm Live on Amazon Prime

