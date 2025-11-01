The Kiwis need to avoid a heavy defeat to set up a final clash with Samoa in the Pacific Cup

You can watch New Zealand vs Tonga today as both sides clash for a place in the Pacific Cup final in Rugby League’s Pacific Championships, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.

New Zealand vs Tonga: Key information – Date: November 2, 2025 – Kick-off time: 6:05pm local NZDT / 5:05am GMT / 4:05pm AEDT – Channels: Sky Sport (NZ), Channel 9, FoxLeague (Aus), Sky Sports (UK) – Free stream: 9Now (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

This is the last game in the first phase of the Pacific Cup, and up for grabs is a meeting with Samoa next weekend for a chance to lift the trophy.

New Zealand are the heavy favourites, having already beaten Samoa 24-18 in the first round of the competition, while Tonga fell 34-6 to Samoa the following weekend. Tonga did in fact beat New Zealand in the Pacific Championships last year by 25-24, but this time they need to do so by at least 17 points.

It should be a great game at Eden Park in Auckland so read on for all the details on how to watch the Pacific Championships online, on TV, and for free, from anywhere.

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga for FREE

You can watch the Pacific Championship game between New Zealand and Tonga for FREE in Australia.

The game is being shown by Channel 9, with live streaming available on the 9Now free streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Away from home right now? A good VPN will allow you to access your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

This internet security tool can alter your device’s digital location, unlocking any geo-restrictions and allowing you to access your usual streaming services no matter where you are in the world.

Our friends over at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the top VPN service you can get right now – its security features are top notch and it has a flawless unblocking record. It’s also available for a bargain right now…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Rugby League Ashes. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Watch Kiwis vs Tonga in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch their Kiwis take on Tonga in the Pacific Championships on Sky Sport 1. For non-TV subscribers, streaming is available via Sky Sport Now – a day pass costs $29.99 or a monthly plan costs $54.99 per month.

Watch the Pacific Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch New Zealand vs Tonga through Sky Sports, as with every other game in the Pacific Championships.

You can sign up to Sky Sports with a long-term TV package for £35 per month, or you can grab a short-term streaming pass through NowTV.

Kick-off is at 5:05am for fans in the UK.

Watch the Pacific Championships in Australia

Fans in Australia have a choice when it comes to watching New Zealand vs Tonga: FoxLeague or Channel 9.

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service are free. FoxLeague is a cable channel available online via the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Live streaming on Watch NRL

The Watch NRL streaming platform for rugby league is showing New Zealand vs Tonga in the Pacific Championships – subscriptions cost £39 per month or the local equivalent.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so those in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands will be blocked from the stream.

You can use a VPN to ensure your usual access if you’re away from your home country right now – Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.