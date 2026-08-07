New Zealand kick-off their first tour of South Africa since 1996.

Watch Stormers v New Zealand as Dave Rennie’s side get their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry campaign underway in Cape Town.

The All Blacks haven’t toured South Africa since 1996, so they’ll be looking to lay down a marker as they build up to four Tests against the world champion Springboks. Although Rennie hasn’t named a full-strength side, the 23 is packed with talent, including the returning Beauden Barrett who starts at fly-half after missing the recent Nations Championship. Second row Patrick Tuipulotu will skipper the side.

On paper, the All Blacks should be too much for a Stormers side that reached the semi-finals of the URC. But with home advantage and the opportunity to make history, some players will surely see this as one of the biggest games of their lives. Can they rise to the occasion?

You can watch Stormers v All Blacks live streams for free in New Zealand and the US. This article will tell you everything you need to know to tune in from anywhere, including information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you’re away from home this weekend.

Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Stormers v All Blacks for free

You can watch Stormers v All Blacks live streams for free in New Zealand and the United States on Friday: New Zealand: Sky Sport Now is making the All Blacks’ first match of the tour available for free in New Zealand. To tune in, you’ll need to register for a complimentary Sky Sport Now day pass. You won’t be charged anything at check out, but you will need to create an account if you’re not already a Sky Sport Now subscriber. Kick-off time is 5.00am NZST on Saturday morning. Delayed as-live coverage will also be available for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service from 9.30am NZST.

Sky Sport Now is making the All Blacks’ first match of the tour available for free in New Zealand. To tune in, you’ll need to register for a complimentary Sky Sport Now day pass. You won’t be charged anything at check out, but you will need to create an account if you’re not already a Sky Sport Now subscriber. Kick-off time is 5.00am NZST on Saturday morning. Delayed as-live coverage will also be available for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service from 9.30am NZST. United States: As will be the case for every Greatest Rivalry game, World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV will show Stormers v New Zealand live streams for free in the US. The match kicks off at 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am EDT today. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of New Zealand and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Find out more below… Stream Stormers v New Zealand from anywhere Abroad for Stormers v All Blacks? Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that may prevent you from tuning in to this Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry opener when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal Other Stormers v All Blacks live streams around the world United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports has just agreed a deal to show SANZAAR internationals until 2030, and this hotly anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour is part of the package. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices start at £22 per month – or go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans. Stormers v All Blacks will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, with kick-off at 6.00pm BST today.

Sky Sports has just agreed a deal to show SANZAAR internationals until 2030, and this hotly anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour is part of the package. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices start at £22 per month – or go to South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Stormers v New Zealand live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 7.00pm SAST this evening.

will be your destination for Stormers v New Zealand live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 7.00pm SAST this evening. Australia: You can live stream Stormers v All Blacks on Stan Sport in Australia. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month) to tune in. The game kicks off at a rather antisocial 3.00am AEST on Saturday morning.

You can live stream Stormers v All Blacks on in Australia. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month) to tune in. The game kicks off at a rather antisocial 3.00am AEST on Saturday morning. Canada: Premier Sports is the place to go if you want to watch Stormers v New Zealand live streams in Canada. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can make big savings with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99).

Stormers v All Blacks team line-ups and officials

Stormers

Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (captain), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Yaqeen Ahmed, Imad Khan; Vernon Matongo, André-Hugo Venter, Neethling Fouché, Adré Smith, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos

Replacements:

JJ Kotzé, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Sazi Sandi, Ruan Ackermann, Keke Morabe, Wandile Mlaba, Dewaldt Duvenage, Wandisile Simelane

New Zealand

Josh Moorby, Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Anton Leinert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; George Bower, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Pasilio Tosi, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Simon Parker, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai

Replacements:

Asafo Aumua, Ollie Norris, Siale Lauaki, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Kyle Preston, Josh Jacomb, Caleb Clarke

England’s Karl Dickson is the referee for Stormers v New Zealand, assisted by England’s Matthew Carley and Scotland’s Hollie Davidson. Andrew Jackson, another Englishman, is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.