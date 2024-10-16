Who is in the New Zealand squad for the Autumn Nations Test Series?

See who Scott Robertson has selected for the All Blacks squad this Autumn Nations Test Series

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has named a 35-man squad for their Autumn Nations Series but he has already had to adjust the squad because of injuries.

Three players who were initially named are now unavailable and have been replaced by just two stars. Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i have all been ruled out for calf, thumb and hamstring injuries respectively. Josh Lord and Peter Lakai have been added to their tour of the northern hemisphere.

Robertson said: “This is hugely disappointing for Ethan, Luke and Dalton, but we know they will be working on recovering well with a view to making themselves available again as soon as possible.

“This opens up opportunities for some other players though. We are excited to be welcoming Josh back into the group and giving Peter Lakai his chance to wear the All Blacks jersey.”

Scott Barrett continues as captain for the autumn but previous skipper Sam Cane has also been named. He will retire from international rugby at the end of the year and so the Autumn Nations Series will be his last bow if he makes an appearance.

Cam Roigard also returns to the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

New Zealand Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards

Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes/Wellington/15)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders/Canterbury/93)

George Bell (Crusaders/Canterbury/1)

Ethan De Groot (Highlanders/Southland/28)

Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes/Tasman/40)

Fletcher Newell (Crusaders/Canterbury/20)

Pasilio Tosi (Hurricanes/Bay of Plenty/3)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues/Northland/63)

Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders/Canterbury/14)

Scott Barrett (Crusaders/Taranaki/76)

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs/Taranaki/34)

Patrick Tuipulotu (31 / Blues / Auckland / 46)

Sam Darry (Blues/Canterbury/5)

Peter Lakai (Hurrican/Wellington/uncapped)

Sam Cane (Chiefs/Bay of Plenty/100)

Samipeni Finau (Chiefs/Waikato/4)

Josh Lord (Chiefs/Taranaki/6)

Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika/Wellington/90)

Wallace Sititi (Chiefs/North Harbour/5)

Backs

Cam Roigard (Hurricanes/Counties Manukau/5)

TJ Perenara (Hurricanes/Wellington/87)

Cortez Ratima (Chiefs/Waikato/8)

Beauden Barrett (Blues/Taranaki/131)

Damian McKenzie (Chiefs/Waikato/56)

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes/Taranaki/65)

David Havili (Crusaders/Tasman/28)

Rieko Ioane (Blues/Auckland/77)

Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs/Waikato/79)

Billy Proctor (Hurricanes/Wellington/1)

Caleb Clarke (Blues/Auckland/25)

Will Jordan (Crusaders/Tasman/37)

Ruben Love (Hurricanes/Wellington/uncapped)

Stephen Perofeta (Blues/Taranaki/5)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders/Southland/30)

Mark Tele’a (Blues/North Harbour/15)

New Zealand Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Saturday 2 November

England v New Zealand

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Friday 8 November

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 16 November

France v New Zealand

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 23 November

Italy v New Zealand

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

