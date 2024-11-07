How to watch the Autumn Internationals: Live stream every match in 2024

Watch every game of the Autumn Nations Series as the southern hemisphere giants pay Europe's best a visit.

After taking a year off for the World Cup, the annual November showdown between north and south is now underway. This guide explains how to watch Autumn Internationals wherever you are in the world – including options to watch some matches for free.

There were just two matches last weekend, as England ran the All Blacks close at Twickenham and Scotland thrashed Fiji at Murrayfield. Now that the international window is properly open, however, there’s a full round of Autumn Nations Series fixtures, kicking off in blockbuster style with Ireland v New Zealand on Friday night. Over the course of Saturday, England host Australia, Argentina travel to Italy, and Japan meet France. Then, on Sunday, Wales entertain Fiji, and Scotland face the mighty Springboks.

Read on to find out how to watch Autumn Internationals live streams in 2024. You’ll find all of this weekend’s fixture information at the end of the article and you can check out team news on Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Watch Autumn Internationals in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland, with live coverage of every fixture available on the platform.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch selected Autumn Nations Series matches FOR FREE

While most of the Autumn International action will be trapped behind a paywall, live coverage of certain fixtures will be available to watch FOR FREE:

Irish viewers can watch Ireland home matches – including Ireland v New Zealand on Friday 8 November – on Virgin Media Play .

. French viewers can watch France home matches – including France v Japan on Saturday 9 November – with French commentary on TF1+ .

. UK viewers can watch Wales home matches – including Wales v Fiji on Sunday 10 November – with Welsh commentary on S4c via BBC iPlayer.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Autumn Internationals from overseas

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the autumn internationals. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Autumn Internationals in the United States

Rugby fans in the USA can watch Autumn Nations Series live streams on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. To watch the games you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch your usual Autumn Nations Series live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Autumn Internationals live streams in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the Autumn Nations Series in South Africa.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Autumn Nations Series in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch Autumn Internationals live streams ad-free via Stan Sport.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream the Autumn Nations Series in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for Autumn Internationals live streams. A pass for the Sky Sport Now service costs $29.99 per week.

Upcoming Autumn Nations Series fixtures

Friday 8 November

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Saturday 9 November

England v Australia

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Twickenham Stadium, London Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT Italy v Argentina

Stadio Friuli, Udine

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Stadio Friuli, Udine Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT France v Japan

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Sunday 10 November

Wales v Fiji

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT Scotland v South Africa

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

