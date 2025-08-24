Who is Jorja Miller? Ten things you should know about New Zealand’s newest star

All you need to know about the young Black Ferns back-row who burst onto the scene at the 2025 Rugby World Cup

Jorja Miller is the latest star to breakthrough as part of the New Zealand Black Ferns.

On her 15s Rugby World Cup debut, Miller scored a brace in the opening 17 minutes as the defending champions beat Spain in their opening game of the 2025 tournament.

Miller was then replaced at half-time but it was a 40-minute performance that showcased the talents of the young Kiwi.

Only 21 years old, Miller is part of a new generation of New Zealand women hoping to add to their phenomenal seven World titles.

Here are a few things you should know about Jorja Miller.

Recommended videos for you

Ten things you should know about Jorja Miller

Jorja Miller was born in Timaru on New Zealand’s south island on the 8 February 2004. Both her parents, Tracey and Craig, were rugby players. Before rugby, however, Miller’s first love was highland dancing, something that her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother had all done previously. Miller was a handy dancer and eventually became age-group national champion at the Sailor’s hornpipe dance. Alongside her dancing, Miller was playing rugby, both for local club Timaru Harlequins and her school Christchurch Girl’s High School, where she was a boarder.Through the age-groups, Miller showed talent early on being part of the South Canterbury regional side until the age of 13 where it was no longer possible to mix boys and girls teams. Miller kept continuing through the ranks in her teens before she was spotted by the Black Ferns rugby sevens setup in 2021 at the age of 17. A year later she was offered a contract and joined the team following her school exams.On joining the squad, Miller said: “They’re such big names but it’s been really cool to join them, you don’t need to feel shy because everyone embraces and encourages you to be who you are as a person.” Her debut as a Black Ferns sevens player came at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town where New Zealand earned the silver medal, losing to Australia in the final. The following 2022-2023 sevens series, Miller continue making strides as she was named in four Team of the Tournaments, was named Player of the Final at the Sydney leg and then was named World Rugby Rookie of the Year. In 2023, and still only 19, Miller signed a four-year contract with the New Zealand Rugby Union, at the time the longest professional contract for any Kiwi female player. Now 20 years old, Miller was part of the New Zealand side that travelled to the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Black Ferns won gold, beating Canada in the final. With the 2025 Women’s World Cup on the horizon, Miller decided to revert her attention to the 15s game in a bid to earn selection.She made her debut in the New Zealand’s 79-14 win over the USA in the Pacific Four Nation Series. Miller was then called up as part of the Black Ferns squad to play in the Rugby World Cup. She started in their opening game against Spain, scoring twice.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.