Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: All you need to know

All you need to know about the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup being held in England
The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is just on the horizon and fans are getting exciting for what is set to be a groundbreaking tournament. It will be held in England and the Red Roses will want to claim the trophy in their own back yard.
They will face fierce competition, particularly from the likes of Canada and New Zealand. The Black Ferns have beaten England in the past two Rugby World Cup finals.
Pools were drawn on 17 October, with England, Canada, New Zealand and France the four top-seeded teams. The pools are…
England haven’t won the silverware since 2014, when they beat Canada in the final. Since then they have made it to the final in 2017 and 2022 but lost on both occasions to New Zealand. The Rugby World Cup is the Black Ferns’ speciality. Of the nine editions of the women’s competition, New Zealand have won six of them.
The Red Roses have been dominant, aside from the 2022 RWC final, in recent years. Between November 2019 and the 2022 RWC final, they won 30 games on the bounce, setting a new world record. Since the 2022 final, they have not lost a game, including matches against New Zealand in WXV1 in 2023 and 2024. They will hope that form follows into the 2025 World Cup.
But when is it being held and in which venues? Find out all the information you need below:
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: Overview
Date
22 August 2025 – 27 September 2025
Teams
Pool A England, Australia, USA, Samoa
Pool B Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji
Pool C New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain
Pool D France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil
Holders
New Zealand
Most titles
New Zealand (6)
First season
1991
First winners
USA
TV coverage
Most is still to be confirmed but in the UK the BBC will be airing the matches
Fixtures
Friday 22 August 2025
- England v USA (Pool A)
Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Kick-off: 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 4.30am AEST (Saturday) / 7.30am NZDT (Saturday) / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT
Saturday 23 August 2025
- Australia v Samoa (Pool A)
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT
- Scotland v Wales (Pool B)
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
- Canada v Fiji (Pool B)
York Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) / 5.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT
- France v Italy (Pool D)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 8.15pm BST / 9.15pm SAST / 5.15am AEST (Sunday) / 8.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT
Sunday 24 August 2025
- Ireland v Japan (Pool C)
Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT
- South Africa v Brazil (Pool D)
Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Monday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
- New Zealand v Spain (Pool C)
York Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Monday) / 5.30am NZDT (Monday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT
Saturday 30 August 2025
- Canada v Wales (Pool B)
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT
- Scotland v Fiji (Pool B)
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
- England v Samoa (Pool A)
Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 5.00pm BST / 6.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Sunday) / 5.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.00pm ET / 9.00am PT
- USA v Australia (Pool A)
York Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 4.30am AEST (Sunday) / 7.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT
Sunday 31 August 2025
- Ireland v Spain (Pool C)
Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT
- New Zealand v Japan (Pool C)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Monday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT
- Italy v South Africa (Pool D)
York Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Monday) / 3.30am NZDT (Monday) / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT
- France v Brazil (Pool D)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45om SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 4.45am NZDT (Monday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Saturday 6 September 2025
- Canada v Scotland (Pool B)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT
- USA v Samoa (Pool A)
York Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 1.30pm BST / 2.30pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT
- Wales v Fiji (Pool B)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
- England v Australia (Pool A)
Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton
Kick-off: 5.00pm BST / 6.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Sunday) / 5.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.00pm ET / 9.00am PT
Sunday 7 September 2025
- Japan v Spain (Pool C)
York Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT
- Italy v Brazil (Pool D)
Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Monday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT
- New Zealand v Ireland (Pool C)
Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
- France v South Africa (Pool D)
Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45om SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 4.45am NZDT (Monday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Saturday 13 September 2025
- Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (quarter-final one)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST / 9.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT
- Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (quarter-final two)
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Sunday 14 September 2025
- Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (quarter-final three)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST / 9.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT
- Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (quarter-final four)
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Friday 19 September 2025
- Winner QF1 v Winner QF2
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 7.00pm BST / 8.00pm SAST / 4.00am AEST (Saturday) / 7.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 2.00pm ET / 11.00am PT
Saturday 20 September 2025
- Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Monday) / 3.30am NZDT (Monday) / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT
Saturday 27 September 2025
- Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (bronze final)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST / 9.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT
- Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (final)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Host venues
The tournament will be held in England. Multiple venues across the country will be used for the competition:
- Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- AMEX Stadium , Brighton and Hove Albion
- Ashton Gate, Bristol
- Sandy Park, Exeter
- Franklins Gardens, Northampton
- Salford Community Stadium, Manchester
- York Community Stadium, York
- Twickenham Allianz Stadium, London
Whoever England play first in the pool stage will compete at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
Tickets
Fans can apply for tickets on the Rugby World Cup website.
Supporters applied to be in a ballot for tickets, which ended on 19 November. Tickets have started to be given out to those who entered. 220,000 tickets are thought to have been sold.
More tickets have now gone on sale and so fans should check the website for availability.
Results
This section will be updated during the tournament.
Squads
This section will be updated when the squads are announced.
Previous winners
2022 – New Zealand (moved due to COVID)
2017 – New Zealand
2014 – England
2010 – New Zealand
2006 – New Zealand
2002 – New Zealand
1998 – New Zealand
1994 – England
1991 – USA
