Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: All you need to know

All you need to know about the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup being held in England

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is just on the horizon and fans are getting exciting for what is set to be a groundbreaking tournament. It will be held in England and the Red Roses will want to claim the trophy in their own back yard.

They will face fierce competition, particularly from the likes of Canada and New Zealand. The Black Ferns have beaten England in the past two Rugby World Cup finals.

Pools were drawn on 17 October, with England, Canada, New Zealand and France the four top-seeded teams. The pools are…

Pool A England, Australia, USA, Samoa

Pool B Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji

Pool C New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain

Pool D France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

England haven’t won the silverware since 2014, when they beat Canada in the final. Since then they have made it to the final in 2017 and 2022 but lost on both occasions to New Zealand. The Rugby World Cup is the Black Ferns’ speciality. Of the nine editions of the women’s competition, New Zealand have won six of them.

The Red Roses have been dominant, aside from the 2022 RWC final, in recent years. Between November 2019 and the 2022 RWC final, they won 30 games on the bounce, setting a new world record. Since the 2022 final, they have not lost a game, including matches against New Zealand in WXV1 in 2023 and 2024. They will hope that form follows into the 2025 World Cup.

But when is it being held and in which venues? Find out all the information you need below:

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: Overview

Date

22 August 2025 – 27 September 2025

Teams

Pool A England, Australia, USA, Samoa

Pool B Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji

Pool C New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain

Pool D France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

Holders

New Zealand

Most titles

New Zealand (6)

First season

1991

First winners

USA

TV coverage

Most is still to be confirmed but in the UK the BBC will be airing the matches

Fixtures

Friday 22 August 2025

England v USA (Pool A)

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Kick-off: 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 4.30am AEST (Saturday) / 7.30am NZDT (Saturday) / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Saturday 23 August 2025

Australia v Samoa (Pool A)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Scotland v Wales (Pool B)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

Canada v Fiji (Pool B)

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) / 5.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

France v Italy (Pool D)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 8.15pm BST / 9.15pm SAST / 5.15am AEST (Sunday) / 8.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT

Sunday 24 August 2025

Ireland v Japan (Pool C)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

South Africa v Brazil (Pool D)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Monday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

New Zealand v Spain (Pool C)

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Monday) / 5.30am NZDT (Monday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Saturday 30 August 2025

Canada v Wales (Pool B)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Scotland v Fiji (Pool B)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

England v Samoa (Pool A)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 5.00pm BST / 6.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Sunday) / 5.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.00pm ET / 9.00am PT

USA v Australia (Pool A)

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 4.30am AEST (Sunday) / 7.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Sunday 31 August 2025

Ireland v Spain (Pool C)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

New Zealand v Japan (Pool C)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Monday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT

Italy v South Africa (Pool D)

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Monday) / 3.30am NZDT (Monday) / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT

France v Brazil (Pool D)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45om SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 4.45am NZDT (Monday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 6 September 2025

Canada v Scotland (Pool B)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

USA v Samoa (Pool A)

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 1.30pm BST / 2.30pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Wales v Fiji (Pool B)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

England v Australia (Pool A)

Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton

Kick-off: 5.00pm BST / 6.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Sunday) / 5.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.00pm ET / 9.00am PT

Sunday 7 September 2025

Japan v Spain (Pool C)

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Monday) / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Italy v Brazil (Pool D)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Monday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT

New Zealand v Ireland (Pool C)

Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 2.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

France v South Africa (Pool D)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45om SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 4.45am NZDT (Monday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 13 September 2025

Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (quarter-final one)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST / 9.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (quarter-final two)

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Sunday 14 September 2025

Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (quarter-final three)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST / 9.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (quarter-final four)

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Friday 19 September 2025

Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 7.00pm BST / 8.00pm SAST / 4.00am AEST (Saturday) / 7.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 2.00pm ET / 11.00am PT

Saturday 20 September 2025

Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Monday) / 3.30am NZDT (Monday) / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT

Saturday 27 September 2025

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (bronze final)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST / 9.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (final)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Host venues

The tournament will be held in England. Multiple venues across the country will be used for the competition:

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

AMEX Stadium , Brighton and Hove Albion

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Sandy Park, Exeter

Franklins Gardens, Northampton

Salford Community Stadium, Manchester

York Community Stadium, York

Twickenham Allianz Stadium, London

Whoever England play first in the pool stage will compete at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Tickets

Fans can apply for tickets on the Rugby World Cup website.

Supporters applied to be in a ballot for tickets, which ended on 19 November. Tickets have started to be given out to those who entered. 220,000 tickets are thought to have been sold.

More tickets have now gone on sale and so fans should check the website for availability.

Results

This section will be updated during the tournament.

Squads

This section will be updated when the squads are announced.

Previous winners

2022 – New Zealand (moved due to COVID)

2017 – New Zealand

2014 – England

2010 – New Zealand

2006 – New Zealand

2002 – New Zealand

1998 – New Zealand

1994 – England

1991 – USA

