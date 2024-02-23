Watch: Tonga prop nicknamed ‘Big Ben’ is also elite at goal-kicking

The giant has a new skill to add to his CV

Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna has always displayed his scrummaging and carrying abilities on the pitch but now he has added another string to his bow: goal-kicking.

Tameifuna, who plays his club rugby for Bordeaux, has gone viral after a video showed him nailing a touchline conversion. The 32-year-old was in training at the time.

The video has seen many fans comment on the French club’s new kicking option.

Journalist Paul Eddison said: “No Lucu, no Jalibert, no problem! Looks like Bordeaux have an unlikely goal-kicking option in Ben Tameifuna!”

Tight Five Rugby wrote: “It’s Ben Tameifuna’s world, we’re all just living in it.”

EK Rugby Analysis posted: “If Ben Tameifuna tells me he’s taking the kick, I’m not saying no.”

And RugbyInsideLine said: “Ben Tameifuna is facing eviction from the Front Row Union after this effort at the sticks… No tighthead prop has the right to do this.”

Tameifuna is affectionately known as ‘Big Ben’ due to his size. The prop stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 23st 11lbs (151kg).

The player won his first international cap in 2017 and has gone on to captain the side. At the 2023 Rugby World Cup he became a fan favourite for being a gentle giant. He demonstrated brute strength and scoring ability on the pitch, scoring two tries in the tournament, but was full of humility and grace off the pitch.

The star played for New Zealand at youth level. He was picked for an All Black camp in 2012 but he was never capped for the team. After being overlooked he switched his attention to Tonga, who he qualifies for on ancestry grounds.

