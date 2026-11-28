A rare Twickenham victory would end Wales’ year on a big high.

Watch Wales v Japan with ninth place in the Nations Championship up for grabs at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Wales and Japan’s Novembers have taken different paths since the Welsh secured a narrow victory in Cardiff at the start of the month. The Brave Blossoms have suffered comprehensive defeats to both England and Scotland, leaving them winless since their opening match against Italy in early July.

Steve Tandy’s Wales side, meanwhile, have secured their first win against the All Blacks in 73 years, and while they couldn’t quite reach the same heights in last weekend’s loss to the Wallabies, they’re one of the most improved sides in world rugby.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Wales v Japan online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in the Ireland, the UK, the US and France. You’ll find a preview and line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Can I watch Wales v Japan for free?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Wales v Japan live streams around the world.

United Kingdom: Wales v Japan is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service, with coverage starting at 12.30pm GMT ahead of the 1.10pm kick-off. If you want to watch the match with Welsh language commentary, it’s also available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. All UK options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television.

Wales v Japan is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service, with coverage starting at 12.30pm GMT ahead of the 1.10pm kick-off. If you want to watch the match with Welsh language commentary, it’s also available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. All UK options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Wales v Japan for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 12.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 1.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Wales v Japan on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 12.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 1.10pm. France: Wales v Japan live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.10pm CET.

Wales v Japan live streams are available on the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.10pm CET. United States: In the States? You can watch Wales v Japan, along with all of this weekend’s Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT this morning



Read more: How to watch Nations Championship Finals Weekend live streams from anywhere

Other ways to watch Wales v Japan

Australia Rugby fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for Wales v Japan live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices currently start at $4.99 for your first two months). You’ll be staying up late for this one, with kick-off at 12.10am on Saturday night/Sunday morning. New Zealand As with every Nations Championship match, Sky Sport NZ is the viewing destination for rugby fans in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. This match gets underway at 2.10am NZDT on Sunday morning. South Africa If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Wales v Japan live streams. The match starts at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

How to watch Wales v Japan from anywhere

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View deal Wales v Japan preview After last year’s annus horribilis, Wales have made positive strides in 2026. A first Six Nations victory in three years was followed by a Nations Championship win over Fiji in July, then back-to-back November triumphs over Japan and – for the first time since 1953 – the All Blacks. Last weekend’s narrow defeat to Australia was a reminder that Steve Tandy’s men are still some way from the finished article, but Welsh fans will be demanding a comfortable win against the Brave Blossoms today – even at Twickenham, a stadium that hasn’t always been kind to the men in red. Tandy has made five changes to the side that lost to the Wallabies, with Rhys Carré and Ryan Elias coming into the front row, Adam Beard starting at lock, new dad James Botham returning to the back row and Reuben Morgan-Williams making his first start at scrum-half. That means Wales have a loaded bench, with Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams among the replacements. Japan haven’t won in the Nations Championship since their opening day victory against Italy, and have suffered comprehensive defeats to England and Scotland since running Wales close in Cardiff. Brave Blossoms boss Eddie Jones has made nine changes to the starting XV, seemingly using this tournament as an extended audition for next year’s World Cup. Wales v Japan line-ups and officials Wales 15. Blair Murray

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Eddie James

12. Max Llewellyn

11. Josh Adams

10. Sam Costelow

9. Reuben Morgan-Williams 1. Rhys Carré

2. Ryan Elias

3. Archie Griffin

4. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)

5. Adam Beard

6. Alex Mann

7. James Botham

8. Aaron Wainwright Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Taine Plumtree

20. Jac Morgan

21. Tomos Williams

22. Joe Hawkins

23. Ellis Mee Japan 15. Takuro Matsunaga

14. Koga Nezuka

13. Samisoni Tua

12. Charlie Lawrence

11. Tiennan Costley

10. Riku Kitahara

9. Naito Saito (co-captain) 1. Yota Kamimori

2. Mamoro Harada

3. Taufa Latu

4. Michael Stolberg

5. Warner Dearns (co-captain)

6. Ben Gunter

7. Jack Cornelsen

8. Faulua Makisi Replacements:

16. Kenji Sato

17. Sojiro Otsuka

18. Shunsuke Asaoka

19. Ruan Botha

20. Esei Haangana

21. Shinobu Fujiwara

22. Shinya Komura

23. Halatoa Vailea Luke Pearce (England) has the whistle for Wales v Japan, with Matthew Carley (England) and Damián Schneider (Argentina) as his assistants. Ian Tempest (England) is the TMO.

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