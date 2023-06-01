Apjok will lead his team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Since 2023, Romania have been led by former international Oaks player, Eugen Apjok, a coach who won his fair share of trophies while coaching Baia Mare.

But who is the Romanian head coach? Here are ten things you need to know about Eugen Apjok.

Ten things you need to know about Eugen Apjok

1. He was born in Baia Mare (north-western Romania) on 15 April 1972 and is the son of Eugen and Angela Apjok.

2. Apjok started to play aged 14 as a full-back, and in 1993 made his senior debut for CSM Știința Baia Mare, the club he would devote his career to.

3. In 2003 he went to the Universitatea Alexandru Ioan Cuza din Iași to enrol for a degree in sports. In 2008 he completed his studies with high honours.

4. He played three tests for Romania in the 1990s, debuting against Belgium in Bucharest, scoring a try and six conversions in his first game as an Oaks international. His last match as a Romanian international was in 2001, when Romania soundly defeated Portugal in Lisbon (47-0).

5. In 2003 he began his coaching career, moving from player to coach in the CSM Știința Baia Mare side.

6. For Baia Mare, Eugen Apjok won eight Liga Națională de Rugby (the Romanian Premiership) in 15 years, making it one of the most successful clubs in the new century.

7. He only left Baia Mare to coach elsewhere once, working with CSM Bucharest between the 2017-2019 seasons, lifting one Romanian Cup in his short spell in Romania’s capital.

8. In 2011 he got his first job as an assistant coach at the Romanian national team, helping them qualify for the 2015 Rugby World Cup. In 2016 he moved to the Romanian A side, staying there until 2019, when he was invited again to the Oaks main side as one of Andy Robinson’s assistant coaches.

9. In an interview in 2015, Eugen Apjok gave his opinion on who were the favourites to win the World Cup, naming the All Blacks as the top contenders, followed by South Africa and Australia.

10. He helped mould some of the new players who are rocking for the Romanian national team, players like Paul Popoaia, Rob Irimescu, Florin Rosu, and, their legendary captain, Mihai Macovei.

