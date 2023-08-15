Who is Josua Tuisova? Ten facts about Fiji’s ‘Human Bulldozer’

There are few finer sights than Fiji international Josua Tuisova in full power-running flight.

Fast and ferociously difficult to bring down, the 29-year-old has earned an impressive reputation playing in the French top flight. He has played for Toulon and Lyon – and will join Racing 92 after the Rugby World Cup.

Here are more things you need to know about the player known as ‘The Human Bulldozer’.

Related: Fiji Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Ten facts you need to know about Josua Tuisova

Josua Tuisova Ratulevu was born on February 4, 1994, in Votua, Fiji.

He is the younger brother of former Fijian rugby sevens international Pio Tuwai, and the half-brother of Castres Olympique and Fiji international Filipo Nakosi.

Tuisova’s nickname is The Human Bulldozer, on account of his impressive physique, and ability to run through opposition defenders.

He has two Champions Cup winners medals and a Top 14 title with Toulon and a Challenge Cup crown with Lyon to his name.

Tuisova’s international career started with the Fiji sevens squad in 2013. After winning sevens gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, he made his first senior international XV appearance against Scotland in June 2017.

Tuisova has mostly played on the wing in his career, but is increasingly employed as a centre. And he has filled in on one occasion in 2021 in the backrow for Lyon.

In 202 domestic outings in France to date for his two former clubs, he has scored 70 tries, according to Racing 92’s website. He has another nine touchdowns in 18 internationals for Fiji.

After six seasons and Toulon and four at Lyon, Tuisova has joined ambitious Top 14 side Racing 92 – under the new management of Stuart Lancaster. They will have to wait for his services until Fiji’s World Cup campaign is over, as he has been named in Simon Raiwalui’s squad for the tournament in France.

He scored a try in Fiji’s historic 21-14 win over France in November 2018 at Stade de France that marked the end of Guy Noves’ brief stint as head coach of Les Bleus.

Despite being a Fiji international, Josua Tuisova is JIFF-qualified, which makes him a premium player in France, as professional clubs in France are expected to maintain a minimum average of 16 JIFF players in their matchday squads.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.