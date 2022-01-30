Kyle Rowe: Ten things you should know about the London Irish wing

Rowe could win his first Scotland 15s cap at the 2022 Six Nations

Ten things you should know about Kyle Rowe

1. Kyle Rowe was born on 8 February 1998 in Ascot, and was educated at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 13st 12lbs (88kg).

2. He played for Edinburgh before moving to London Irish in 2021.

3. Rowe competed for Scotland U16, U18 and U20 before being called up into the senior side for the 2022 Six Nations. He also played for Scotland Sevens team.

4. He was furloughed from the sevens team during the pandemic. He ended up working in an Amazon warehouse, he told Rugby Pass: “Losing my job at that point was really hard. Furlough pay was okay, but I couldn’t really live off it.

“I had to go work in the Amazon warehouse at Bathgate doing nightshifts for two months. It was a real drain on my mental health. At that point, I was ready to give up.”

5. After being called into the Scottish squad for the Six Nations, he had to sit out of the training squad due to illness.

Has he impressed for London Irish?

6. Rowe helped London Irish to a famous comeback win against Saracens in 2021. He scored a hat-trick for the club to finish on a 34-34 score from their 24-7 deficit.

7. London Irish boss Declan Kidney said of Rowe when he signed: “Kyle works hard at his game and will give us some added strength in the back-three division. We’re pleased he’s agreed to join us.”

8. Gregor Townsend has called Rowe an “exciting player”. He said: “That’s a great story for someone who has not had the opportunities up in Scotland. He’s gone down and got into the team at London Irish through some really good pre-season performances.

“Then backing it up throughout the season: a hat-trick against Saracens – one of them was an absolutely outstanding try – and some consistent performances show he’s an exciting player that we want to work with.”

9. He is engaged to long-term partner Rhona.

10. Rowe prefers dogs to cats.

