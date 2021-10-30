Fans at Murrayfield witness one-sided affair as the hosts took it 60-14

Kyle Steyn scores four in one-side Scotland win over Tonga

Glasgow wing Kyle Steyn raced his way to four tries in Scotland’s hefty 60-14 win over Tonga, opening the Scots’ autumn campaign in punishing fashion. Fellow flyer Rufus McLean got two of his own before heading off injured in the second half. Tonga had a brief spell in ascendency in the second half, but ultimately came away with one score to Scotland’s ten.

It was mismatch. But more than that, it was one that allowed Scotland to run through their set plays – at least in the first half.

Both wings, McLean and Steyn were able to capitalise on good ball from the set piece for the Scots – as epitomised by this scorching run from clean lineout ball.

While earlier in the game, McLean was afforded the time and space to demonstrate the best of his footwork, on the way to his second score.

Debutant Pierre Schoeman also got in on the act, with a try for the big men. James Faiva slotted three penalties kicks for the visitors.

Related: Thomas Gallo and the art of prop tries

The second half was pretty scrappy with new caps coming on and yellow cards being dished out – Rob Harley got one after repeated infringements by the hosts, while Asiea Halo was sent to the sin-bin for a collision with McLean in the air.

Tonga did get a consolation score following Harley’s yellow, with tighthead prop David Lolohea powering ovr. But this was in a half when the Scots still had tries for George Turner and Nick Haining for thier big men.

And that last one was from some superb stuff, including a jaw-dropping offload from co-captain Jamie Ritchie on the touchline.

Two more scores followed that one, with substitute prop Oli Kebble getting in on the act next. But the scoring was fittingly finished by that man, Steyn, who went under the posts to get the tenth score – his fourth – and end the match.

Next up for the Scots are Australia. And while that represents a much stiffer challenge (not to mention the return to Scotland of Dave Rennie, the Wallabies boss who used to coach Glasgow), Scotland’s wide players have given their coaches something to seriously deliberate over after this match, with Stuart Hogg and Duhan van der Merwe set to be available again.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.