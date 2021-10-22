The Warriors winger caught Scotland's eye with his performances in 2021

Who is Rufus McLean: Ten things you should know about the Glasgow back

Rufus McLean has made a name for himself with his fast feet at Glasgow Warriors and it has caught the attention of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Ten things you should know about Rufus McLean

1. Rufus McLean was born 2 March 2000 in Boston, USA. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.81m) and weighs 13st 3lb (84kg).

2. Although he was born in America, he was schooled in Scotland.

3. McLean played for Scotland U16, U18 andU20.

4. He signed his first professional contract for Glasgow Warriors in 2020.

5. The versatile back is comfortable at wing or full-back.

6. He was invited to train with the Scotland senior side for some of their 2021 Six Nations matches and he said he learnt a lot.

McLean said: “International rugby is another step up in speed and being exposed to that was insane. The knowledge and experience of people I was around – the likes of Stuart Hogg and the others in camp – and learnings I took away from that opportunity and those individuals is irreplaceable.

“It’s experiences like those that will be invaluable in helping me kick on with Glasgow too.”

7. He was due to win his first cap for Scotland in the summer of 2021 but their Tests were cancelled due to Covid.

8. McLean won Warriors’ 2020-21 ‘Try of the Season’ award for his score against the Dragons.

9. McLean joined Jamie Dobie as performance sport scholars at the University of Strathclyde in 2020. He is studying for a Spanish and marketing degree.

10. His fast footwork has led him to be compared to Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.