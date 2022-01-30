Darge has lit up the Pro14 and has impressed Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend

Rory Darge: Ten things you should know about Glasgow Warriors back-row

Rory Darge has impressed Gregor Townsend in his appearances for Glasgow and here are a few things you should know about the player…

Ten things you should know about Rory Darge

1. Rory Darge was born in 23 February 2000 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 15st 6lbs (98kg).

2. He played for Southern Knights and Edinburgh but now he competes for Glasgow Warriors.

3. Darge has captained Scotland U20 and there is excitement about him potentially winning his first senior cap at the 2022 Six Nations.

4. Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson had high praise for Darge when he signed for the club. He said: “Rory is an exciting young Scottish prospect. He’s physical on both sides of the ball and a talent for the future, and it’s great to be adding more depth to an already competitive back-row.”

5. Darge is one of many rugby talents to come from East Lothian town of North Berwick in Scotland. Liz Musgrove, Callum Hunter-Hill and Tom Brown are among the stars from there.

Has Darge always played in the back-row?

6. He has played in many different positions. Darge told Rugby World: “I’ve played pretty much always in the back row, apart from at high school when I played a bit at centre and prop. Seven is my favourite position. You just get on the ball a lot more and I enjoy that style of play.”

7. Darge’s brother Arron plays football for Scottish club Hearts.

8. He also played football, swam and boxed as a child.

9. Darge has said he is going to start an Open University business course in 2022.

10. Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali were his childhood heroes.

