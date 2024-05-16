Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele retires aged 30

Steele has been plagued with injuries

Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele has retired from rugby at the age of 30 because of injury.

The number nine is currently contracted to Edinburgh but has not and will not make his debut.

Steele won his first cap for Scotland in 2020 against Wales and went on to play three more times for his country.

“After three years of battling with injuries and whilst currently recovering from my third hip operation, I’ve come to the decision to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season,” he wrote on social media.

“My career has way exceeded any expectations I first had when it all started at my local rugby club Dumfries Saints. To go on and represent such prestigious clubs like Leicester Tigers, London Irish, Harlequins and to get capped for Scotland four times is something I am extremely proud of.”

Steele also thanked Edinburgh for their support during the current season.

He added: “Thank you to my family and close friends which gave me the belief to chase my dream job and stick at it for 13 long years. Thank you to all the coaches and support staff at all the teams I’ve been involved with.

“Thanks to the various medical for looking after me and getting me back onto the pitch. Huge thank you to everyone at Edinburgh Rugby, who have been great during my frustrating season with them.

“Finally thanks to all of my teammates over the years. You are the reason I gave my absolute all every time I took the field and you are the reason why I have enjoyed the last 13 so much. Move on, next job.”

