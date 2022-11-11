The players numbers will have the blue and yellow tartan

Scotland shirt to feature Doddie Weir tartan against All Blacks

Scotland will sport the blue and yellow Doddie Weir tartan against New Zealand on Sunday 13 November. The move is to mark the fifth anniversary of the founding of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. It is also five years since Weir’s diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

The foundation has also committed almost £8 million to research projects across the UK.

“It’s of huge significance that Doddie will be at BT Murrayfield with us on Sunday.

“It’s to acknowledge what Doddie has done over the last five years, show our love for him and his fight against MND, and also it’s to remember that great night five years ago when he launched the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“So many people in Scottish rugby feel they’ve been on this journey with him and I know he has inspired a lot of people to do things to raise money and probably change peoples lives. I know he’s going to change a lot of lives in the future due to the work he’s doing.

“It’s great the numbers on the back of our shirts will be in Doddie’s tartan, as we’ll feel we’ll have Doddie with us.

“He’s a big supporter of the team. I always get a message the night before our game saying we’re going to win this weekend and wishing us all the best. It’ll mean a lot to him if we get the win on Sunday and that’s what we’re working towards.”

You may remember Weir delivering the match ball, with his sons, for the match against the All Blacks back in 2017. It was a stirring moment.

