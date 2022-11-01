Best deals for Scotland rugby shirt 2022-23

Scotland men home jersey 2022-23 It’s the unmistakeable navy blue jersey – and if you purchase it from Lovell Rugby you’ll get it for £72. But look a little closer. Sure there’s the polo shirt collar and the stretch fabric inserts, but what about the subtle design on the shoulders too…

So what do we think of the latest Scotland offering?

Looking at the Autumn Nations Series fixtures , the benefit for some teams is a string of three or four matches at home. Which means seeing a lot of home shirts on the Amazon Prime Video coverage – and in Scotland’s case that means plenty of navy blue and thistles.

The women have the same look too (which viewers of the Rugby World Cup out in New Zealand will have clocked).

Scotland women home jersey 2022-23

It’s the same design as the men and you’ll get it from Lovell Rugby for £72, too. It’s all about the cut though, and you’ll have seen Scotland women sporting this shirt at the Women’s Rugby World Cup out in New Zealand. View Deal

It’s a classic look… With a slight twist. Here is our view on the look.

Scotland rugby shirt review

It’s all about the collar.

Just look at it, all proud and in ‘royal blue’. It’s the polo shirt collar that traditionalists love and it never goes out of style. So while you can throw all the thistle-inspired shoulder squiggles at it (and we’re happy that it’s the right kind of subtle) the classic detailing is key. That, and then there’s no messing about down the bottom of the shirt – sorry, England rugby shirt…

The home shirt is made from Macron’s eco-friendly fabrics and the same goes for the match day shirt, too. Which is great.

Then we get to the away jersey, as seen below.