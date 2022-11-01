We review the latest offering from the Scottish men and women
Best deals for Scotland rugby shirt 2022-23
Looking at the Autumn Nations Series fixtures, the benefit for some teams is a string of three or four matches at home. Which means seeing a lot of home shirts on the Amazon Prime Video coverage – and in Scotland’s case that means plenty of navy blue and thistles.
So what do we think of the latest Scotland offering?
Scotland men home jersey 2022-23
It’s the unmistakeable navy blue jersey – and if you purchase it from Lovell Rugby you’ll get it for £72. But look a little closer. Sure there’s the polo shirt collar and the stretch fabric inserts, but what about the subtle design on the shoulders too…
The women have the same look too (which viewers of the Rugby World Cup out in New Zealand will have clocked).
Scotland women home jersey 2022-23
It’s the same design as the men and you’ll get it from Lovell Rugby for £72, too. It’s all about the cut though, and you’ll have seen Scotland women sporting this shirt at the Women’s Rugby World Cup out in New Zealand.
It’s a classic look… With a slight twist. Here is our view on the look.
Scotland rugby shirt review
It’s all about the collar.
Just look at it, all proud and in ‘royal blue’. It’s the polo shirt collar that traditionalists love and it never goes out of style. So while you can throw all the thistle-inspired shoulder squiggles at it (and we’re happy that it’s the right kind of subtle) the classic detailing is key. That, and then there’s no messing about down the bottom of the shirt – sorry, England rugby shirt…
The home shirt is made from Macron’s eco-friendly fabrics and the same goes for the match day shirt, too. Which is great.
Then we get to the away jersey, as seen below.
Scotland men away jersey 2022-23
Pink, purple… Whatever colour you think this away jersey is, there’s no denying the embossed thistle design pops more off the shoulder of this one. And you can get it direct from Macron for £72. From here you can also see the kids’ version and more.
What colour would you say that is? Officially it’s purple, and that would make sense considering thistle tops and rolling hills of heather. But whatever we think of when someone says “purple”, you’ll need to put that imagining through the wash a few times to get this colour.
That being said, the navy detailing and the white thistle design on the shoulder of this one stands out more than on the home shirt.
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.