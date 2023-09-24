Should this have been a red card for Tonga? Social media reacts

Afusipa Taumoepeau returned to play after high shot on Jamie Ritchie

Should there have been a red card for Tonga? After Afusipa Taumoepeau was given a yellow card for a high shot on Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie, and the incident was referred to the TMO Bunker to see if it deserved to be upgraded to a red card, many felt there was a foregone conclusion…

However, after half-time, match referee Karl Dickson told the acting captains of both sides that there was mitigation for a dip by ball-carrier Ritchie, and Taumoepeau would return to play. Ritchie, meanwhile, did not return for the second half.

You can see the incident here.

At half-time, former Scotland captain and ITV pundit John Barclay called it “as clear a red card as you’re going to see.” And yet, it was not deemed so by the experts in the bunker. And as you can imagine some had things to say about it on social media.

It was described as “another genuinely astonishingly poor decision at this World Cup,” while Rugby World contributor Rich Freeman suggested Taumoepeau head straight down to the casino, such was his luck.

Generally, there was disbelief at the decision – though the Tweet below called it a “shocker decision.”

Of course, this call was made by the bunker.

So what did you make of the call of no red card for Tonga? And actually, what do you make of the TMO Bunker so far – are they getting the big calls right?

