Watch Scotland’s incredible try against South Africa

Before this game, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said Scotland played with a Super Rugby-style. Well their first try against the Springboks this weekend had all the panache of the best southern hemisphere scores.

Centre Pete Horne was the man to go over for the first Scottish score but it all began with Tommy Seymour coming off his wing and working infield.

The first bit of magic came as the ball was passed out wide the other way. Huw Jones, the Scottish 13 caught the ball with intense Springboks pressure, and threw an out-the-back offload to wing Sean Maitland.

As the Saracen surged forward, holding off scrambling tackles, he passed back inside to Jones who appeared again on his shoulder. As he worked to the right, attracting the last man, Jones threw another offload as Horne ran a switch.

After the Glasgow Warrior scored there was a slight coming together of South African players and Scottish replacements who were warming up behind the posts, but it came to nothing and all retreated to allow Greig Laidlaw to take the conversion.

South Africa would regain the lead at Murrayfield as their fly-half Handre Pollard scored a try and converted it, but Scotland demonstrated some innovation for their second score of the match.

With movement in the lineout creating a gap in the middle of the set-piece, Scotland flanker Hamish Watson came running into the gap to take a low, flat throw and go over the line untouched.

Laidlaw again converted the try but South Africa would go in at half-time leading 20-17, following a penalty kick from Pollard.

