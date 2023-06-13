Who are Scotland playing at the World Cup?

Scotland are in the pool of death at the World Cup

Scotland‘s Rugby World Cup fixtures have been confirmed as far as the pool stage. It will be a tough pool for Gregor Townsend’s side to get out of as Pool B is being dubbed the “pool of death”, so who are Scotland playing at the Rugby World Cup?

They will play defending champions South Africa, Six Nations holder Ireland, Romania and Tonga. Scotland are also in the top five teams in the world and so one of the best nations won’t progress to the knock-out stage.

The team will have extra motivation to go as far as possible as their stalwart Stuart Hogg is retiring after the tournament. Hogg said: “After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud.”

But when and where will Scotland play? Here’s all you need to know…

Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures – who are Scotland playing?

Here are Scotland’s pool fixtures:

Scotland v South Africa, Sunday 10 September, kick-off 4.45pm GMT, Stade de Marseille, Marseille

Scotland v Tonga, Sunday 24 September, kick-off 4.45pm GMT, Stade de Nice, Nice

Scotland v Romania, Saturday 30 September, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 7 October, kick-off 8pm GMT, Stade de France, Paris

Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures, the pool ones, are to be played at four different locations. The game against South Africa will be held at Stade de Marseille, the match against Tonga is at the Stade de Nice, the fixture against Romania is at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and the match against Ireland will be played at the Stade de France.

Scotland will have to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the knock-out stages. If they win their pool they will face the runner-up of Pool A, if they are the runner-up they will face the winner of Pool A.

