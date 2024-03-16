The Scotland international finished the 2024 Six Nations at No 6

Saracens flanker Andy Christie has made his presence felt on the international stage for Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations.

The forward has managed to keep the likes of former captain Jamie Ritchie out of the Scotland Six Nations squad thanks to a string of good performances but here’s ten things you should know about him.

Andy Christie: Ten things you should know

1. Christie’s full name is Andrew Chidozie Robert Onyeama-Christie and he was born on 22 March 1999 in Bristol, England

2. He qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents. His grandmother Margaret hails from Glasgow.

3. His father Patrick is Nigerian and Christie has been a patron for Show Racism the Red Card. He told the Guardian: “I don’t want to wait until someone’s racist to me or anyone else to think: ‘Now it’s time to get involved.’ I’m a proud patron, I do want to give back and be someone people can look up to. I love the fact I’ve got a bit of platform to spread what I think is a massively important message.”

4. He supports the Blood from a StoneX campaign which aims to raise awareness of the rare Ro blood type common to individuals of African and Caribbean descent, which is needed to help fight sickle cell disorder.

5. His family went viral when he filmed their reactions after telling them he was going to make his Scotland debut in 2022 (see above)

6. He made his Scotland debut off the bench against France in February 2022 after Hamish Watson went down with Covid

7. Unlike many professional rugby players, Christie does not drink coffee. He told the official Six Nations website: “I don’t ever really have caffeine except for on game days, which means post-match is hell because I’ll either be on the biggest comedown ever, or I’ll be wired until 4am and can’t sleep.”

8. His try song at Saracens is LeVert – Casanova

9. Christie attended Harrow School and says his best friends in rugby are school mates “Elliott Obatoyinbo at Newcastle Falcons, or Sean Reffell at Ulster. I’ve known those guys since I was 15”

10. Christie missed out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to a broken arm

