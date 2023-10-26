Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play in World Cup final

The hooker is now starting against the All Blacks

Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks after World Rugby’s investigating into the claim by England’s Tom Curry that he had used a racial slur in the semi-final, found there was “insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges.”

South Africa have now named their team to face New Zealand, with Mbonambi starting at No 2.

The governing body also made a point of saying in their conclusion: “It is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious.”

Read the full statement below.

World Rugby statement as Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play

“World Rugby has undertaken a review of allegations made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday along with a further allegation brought forward in recent days about a previous match in the Autumn Nations Series 2022.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby, warranting a thorough investigation. Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges. Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.

“It is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious.

“World Rugby is also concerned by the social media abuse that both players have been subjected to this week. There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and World Rugby urges fans to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity.”

