Bulls v South Africa A – the teams

The Bulls stepping in to offer the Springboks a last meaningful warm-up match before their Test series with the British & Irish Lions really helped the side out. And now we know who will play for both sides on Saturday.

For the Boks, there are a lot of changes from the team that defeated the Lions on Wednesday. Only three players from that game keep their places in the starting team, with Damian de Allende in the centre, Marco van Staden on the flank and Joseph Dweba at hooker. And Elton Jantjies is named as captain for the side.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have named a side with plenty of familiar names. Nizaam Carr will captain them from the flank, while Johan Goosen comes in as fly-half. Cornal Hendricks in the centre could prove to be a handful.

Bulls team to face South Africa A

FC du Plessis; Marco Jansen van Vuuren, Harold Vorster, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs; Johan Goosen, Zak Burger; Simphiwe Matanzima, Schalk Erasmus, Jacques van Rooyen, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Nizaam Carr (captain), Muller Uys, WJ Steenkamp.

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, David Kriel, Jan-Hendrik Wessel.

South Africa A team to face Bulls

Aphelele Fassi; Yaw Penxe, Wandisile Simelane, Damian de Allende, Rosko Specman; Elton Jantjies (captain), Cobus Reinach; Coenie Oosthuizen, Joseph Dweba, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Marco van Staden, Rynhardt Elstadt, Kwagga Smith.

Replacements (from): Fez Mbatha, Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw, Japser Wiese, Sanele Nohamba, Sbu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Lizo Gqoboka.

