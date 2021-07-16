Get an insight into South Africa’s World Cup-winning campaign with the documentary series on Sky Sports

The Last Dance, Drive to Survive, The Test… Those are just some of the sports documentaries to hit our screens and streams over the past year.

In rugby terms, Living With Lions is a firm favourite for taking viewers behind the scenes of the 1997 tour to South Africa and a new documentary, which airs in the UK for the first time this weekend, will tell the story of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019.

South Africa had a film crew following them in Japan as they were crowned world champions for a third time and the result is a five-part documentary series, Chasing the Sun.

It was first aired in South Africa last year – and now it’s coming to TV screens in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports showing all the episodes.

It’s perfectly timed ahead of the three-Test series between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions 2021 squad, providing viewers with an insight into the Boks’ journey to World Cup glory and the players in that squad.

How to watch Chasing the Sun

The five episodes of the Chasing the Sun series will be shown on consecutive nights at 10pm on Sky Sports Action.

As well as the documentary, Sky Sports is showing all of the Lions’ matches in South Africa live, including the three-Test series.

Here’s a rundown of the schedule and a summary of the episodes.

Saturday 17 July, 10pm, Sky Sports Action

Episode One: It’s 18 months until the World Cup – and the Springboks are in a mess.

Sunday 18 July, 10pm, Sky Sports Action

Episode Two: A huge win in Wellington boosts South Africa’s confidence.

Monday 19 July, 10pm, Sky Sports Action

Episode Three: RWC 2019 begins and South Africa face New Zealand in their first match.

Tuesday 20 July, 10pm, Sky Sports Action

Episode Four: The tension goes up a notch as the Springboks take on hosts Japan.

Wednesday 21 July, 10pm, Sky Sports Action

Episode Five: It’s the World Cup final and the Springboks go up against England.

